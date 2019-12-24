RADAR AND SHORT TERM FORECAST
FORECAST SYNOPSIS
So how do you like your Christmas, cold and white or green and bright? If you’re the former and always dreaming of a white Christmas, you’ll have to keep dreaming for Mother Nature to be more cooperative next year. But if you’re among the latter and love a holiday season with comfortably mild temperatures, plentiful sunshine, and no weather related travel issues, then Mele Kalikimaka to you as we’ll be treated to all three this Christmas. The mostly dry and quiet weather continues for the rest of the week, with each day featuring more in the way of clouds compared to the day that precedes it. Those clouds could produce a spotty shower later Thursday night or Friday, but it’s not until Sunday that chances for some steadier rain finally arise. And given the continuation of the milder than average temperatures through most of the rest of 2019, we don’t look to be walking in a Winter Wonderland anytime soon.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT (CHRISTMAS EVE)
All is calm on a silent Christmas Eve weather-wise, one that will include clear to partly cloudy skies, little to no wind, and seasonably cold temperatures. While those hoping for that white Christmas won’t have any snow this year, they will have that Christmas “feel” overnight, as light winds and mainly clear skies allow temperatures to drop well below freezing and into the low to mid 20s as Santa swoops in later tonight. No Rudolph will be necessary for his sleigh this year, at least not here, as it’s not a foggy or cloudy Christmas Eve, far from it as lots of stars should twinkle and light Santa’s way.
WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY)
What a difference a week makes! Last Wednesday, we were shivering to single digit wind chills and dealing with snow showers and those blinding squalls. This week, our Wednesday should be a partly sunny and pleasant Christmas Day. While temperatures won’t be quite as warm as the 50-something-degree high temperatures we were spoiled with over the last few days, Wednesday’s forecast highs in the mid 40s are still above average for late December. In case you’re wondering, our normal high temperature for Christmas should be in the upper 30s. With high pressure nearby, winds will remain light with a mix of clouds and sunshine expected.
THURSDAY (KWANZAA) AND FRIDAY
Highs will remain in the mid 40s each day, but skies will trend towards mostly cloudy as we’ll lose lots of the sunshine we soaked up over the last few days. Despite the increased clouds, we should remain mainly dry, with the exception of a shower later Thursday night into Friday. Any shower will be spotty and light and primarily a rain shower, although a snowflake or two can’t be ruled out in the Poconos or Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey. A weak front that will slide through on Friday is the cause of the small shower chance, but most of the time should remain dry, granted not as bright or mild as how the week began.
THE WEEKEND
There’s little wintry about the first weekend of winter, and the last weekend of 2019. Saturday will be the better day as we finally bring back more sunshine, as well as milder temperatures at the same time with highs inching back up closer to 50 degrees. While Sunday will be even milder as we bounce back into the mid 50s, it will also turn out wetter as a more sizable and moisture-rich system sends a steadier rain our way later Sunday into Sunday night and early Monday morning. Sunday should at least start dry, with the heaviest rain likely due in overnight Sunday. Up to 1” of rain looks possible as of right now from what will likely be the final storm system of 2019.