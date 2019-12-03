TODAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and cold. High: 41
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and diminishing winds with a snow shower late. Low: 28
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a rain or snow shower, mainly later in the day. High: 42 Low: 30
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
In the wake of yesterday's low, a sliver of high pressure is sliding across the region today providing us with plenty of sunshine. However, that sliver of high pressure has also helped to create the pressure gradient responsible for our windy conditions. We've already seen gusts into the 30s and I think more gusts to around 30 mph are possible this afternoon. Those winds aren't much help to how it feels outside today. Temps are only expected to reach into the low 40s this afternoon, but the wind will make it feel like the it's in the low 30s and 20s for most of the afternoon.
The winds will gradually diminish this evening as the clouds are beginning to increase from west to east across the area ahead of a cold front moving into Pennsylvania from the Great Lakes. For the most part, this is a moisture-starved front so many locations, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley, will see nothing more than cloudier skies. However, for those north and west a few snow showers are possible later tonight. The cloudier skies should keep the temperatures from falling too far overnight as they bottom out in the seasonable upper 20s and low 30s.
Heading into Wednesday the aforementioned cold front's eastward progress is halted somewhat before its energy is absorbed by a low passing by well off the East Coast. The result is the snow shower activity will continue throughout the day, especially afternoon and evening, with some rain showers mixing in south of Blue Ridge. We're not expecting much from these showers because as mentioned earlier the front is moisture-starved, so expect them to be light in nature with nothing more than a few hundredths of an inch of precipitation. Otherwise, the area can expect a mostly cloudy Wednesday with temperatures on the chilly side of average by a few degrees as they top out in the low and middle 40s.
Sunshine will return to the area on Thursday as high pressure passing by to our south noses into the region. With that said, we may start out with cloudier skies and a flurry or two to the north before we see some of that sunshine. The departing off-shore low, upper-level trough and high to our south will all factor in to making it another windy day across the area. Gusts could reach 30 mph, but thankfully it won't be a cold day as temperatures top out in the seasonable middle 40s. It will still feel like it's in the 30s most of the day, but that's better than what it can feel like this time of year.
We'll hang on to the windy conditions on Friday as an area of low pressure and cold front slide across New York state and southern New England. That will result in a cloudier day with a rain or snow shower possible later on in the day and at night. Once again we're not expecting much out of these showers, maybe around .10". Temperatures will be near or above average as they reach the middle and upper 40s, but with the wind it will feel more like upper 30s and low 40s.
Have a great day!