Besides being a bit breezy, it was a nice Wednesday with lots of sunshine mixing with some fair weather cumulus in the afternoon. After a cool start, that sunshine got us up into the mid 60s this afternoon. While still cool for this time of year, it’s better than the mid 50s we did over the weekend. Another cool night is in store tonight, as many of us will wake up to upper 30s again early Thursday morning and some patchy Poconos frost is again possible. But after a cool start, Thursday looks to be a keeper, with lighter winds and a milder finish as highs flirt with 70 degrees for the first time in over a week for most of us. We’ll stay in the seasonably mild low 70s from Friday through the weekend with at least partly sunny skies each day, although a few pop-up afternoon showers are each day. However, no big rainmakers are on the way, as much as we really could use a good soaking. More widespread warmth will try to take hold as we move through next week, with some mid and upper 70s possibly returning later next week.
TONIGHT
Skies will become mostly clear as any afternoon cumulus clouds melt away, and winds will diminish as well. The combination of clear skies and light winds means another cool and crisp May night, with widespread upper 30s to near 40 degree lows. Some patchy frost is possible in the higher elevations, mainly north of the Lehigh Valley.
THURSDAY
This gets the nod as the pick day of the week. It will be similar to Wednesday with lots of sunshine mixing with a few afternoon clouds that bubble up, but it’s less windy and also a few degrees milder. So highs flirt with 70 degrees and it’s just a light northwest wind around 5-10mph. Thursday night won’t be quite as cool either, with lows in the low 40s as opposed to the upper 30s of the previous few nights.
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
A cooler pocket of air and a dip in the jet stream will hang out over the Northeast over the weekend, which will lead to at least the chance of a few pop-up showers each day from Friday through Sunday, especially each afternoon and evening. While most of the day will remain dry with at least a mix of sun and clouds, that shower chance will be there, albeit light and scattered. So the mornings should be sunnier than the afternoons each day, as clouds and scattered shower chances bubble up with the heating of each day. Temperatures should inch up to around or just above 70 degrees, not nearly as cool as last weekend and closer to seasonable for this time of year.
NEXT WEEK
Highs likely remain in the low 70s heading into early next week before gradually climbing into the mid and upper 70s late in the week. Looking ahead through next week, no one day stands out to be a washout, far from it. But a shower or two could be possible each day. We'll fine tune the forecast in the days ahead so stay tuned!
TRACK THE WEATHER: