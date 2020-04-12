Mother Nature is adding a treat of her own to the weather basket this Easter Sunday. After a couple of cooler weather days in the 50s, temperatures will hop back into the 60s this afternoon, with even a few 70 degree readings here and there. It's literally the calm before the storm, one which will brings periods of rain and thunderstorms beginning later Sunday night and lasting through Monday afternoon. A few of those thunderstorms could be on the stronger side, too, with damaging wind gusts and torrential rain possible. A cold front will eventually sweep all the weather drama out to sea later in the day followed by a clearing and cooling trend Monday night. After a breezy but brighter break in the weather pattern Tuesday, clouds and occasional rain chances will return for the remainder of the week with highs easing back into the middle 50s.
SUNDAY
An area of high pressure responsible for a nice, but cool, start to the weekend yesterday sits off the Carolina coastline for Easter Sunday. Southerly winds wrapping around it will boost temperatures into the upper 60s during the afternoon, with a couple of 70s dotted across the area. Sunshine and clouds will take turns in the sky, with a more noticeable increase in cloud cover later in the day as a storm lurks off to our south and west. A sprinkle or two may sneak across the Mason-Dixon Line at times, but most of the day is dry and a bit breezy. It's not until later at night that a soaking rain moves in with the threat of gusty thunderstorms to follow...
SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY
A soaking rain is likely as a strong area of low pressure lifts to our northwest through the eastern Great Lakes. A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is in the weather cards, enhanced by some thunderstorms from time to time. A few of these storms may turn strong to severe, though the greater chance for severe weather is focused to our south. Flooding will be our most imminent threat, along with damaging wind gusts of 60 miles-an-hour, before a cold front slides off the coast later Monday afternoon. Highs will have a shot at the lower 70s, depending on how quickly that front gets out of here. The farther west you go, the better the odds of getting warm with some sun returning. It's fleeting warmth, either way, as temperatures fall through the 40s at night with a string of 50 degree days to follow.
TUESDAY
Tuesday looks to be the quintessential dry, but breezy and cooler day behind a departing storm system. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s which will be a noticeable drop from the day before when temperatures reached the 70s. Westerly winds may occasionally gust higher than 20 miles-per-hour.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday will be even cooler than Tuesday, with clouds and even a bit of rain making a comeback for some. Remember Monday's cold front? It will stall off the coast through Wednesday, paving the path for a wave of moisture to travel along. That piece of energy may get just far enough north to throw some rain towards I-95, with a couple of showers and limited sunshine elsewhere, mainly in the morning. If that moisture does press even farther north...it would spell some snowflakes for the high elevations.
REMAINDER OF THE WEEK
Cool air is king for the rest of the week, courtesy of a dip in the jet stream. Weak pieces of energy rotating through an upper-level trough will lead to occasional chances for some showers Thursday and Friday with perhaps some snowflakes in the Poconos. This is all very light in nature, but around nonetheless. Sunshine will be limited as highs only reach the middle 50s during the day and fall into the middle 30s at night.