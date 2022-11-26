As expected Saturday was a picture-perfect day for doing some shopping, decorating, or looking for a Christmas tree. There was hardly a cloud in sight for much of the day with light breezes and afternoon high temperatures on the mild side in the mid 50s. Hopefully you took advantage of the nice weather because come Sunday, another round of wet weather, this featuring some steadier and heavier rain, arrives later in the day, with the morning this go around probably being the drier period before things turn wetter by the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit chillier for Sunday with the clouds and rain as many will be stuck in the 40s for a good portion of the day. Next week starts off dry with some sunshine as high temperatures don’t change much fluctuating back and forth between the upper 40s to low 50s. Yet another round of rain looks to arrive during the day Wednesday as a surge of mild air coming up the East Coast pushes highs back up through the 50s. That surge of mild air will be in advance of a cold front that will blast through Wednesday night bringing with it a resurgence of some chilly air and gusty winds for the latter half of the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Clear skies from the daytime Saturday will initially hang over into the evening before clouds start to thicken and increase later at night as a broad area of low pressure over Texas tracks into the Midwest and pushes a decent surge of moisture out ahead of it. Overnight lows should settle back into the mid 30s. Don’t be surprised if these numbers get realized early on before temperatures start to slowly rise as the clouds increase.
SUNDAY
We'll wrap up the holiday weekend on a wet note with cloudy skies, a brisk breeze developing, and some steadier rain arriving late in the morning or around midday taking us through much of the afternoon. Rain may be locally heavy at times leading to some ponding on the roadways. Once we get to the evening, look for steady rain to taper off to scattered showers before it pretty much comes to an end for good for the overnight. Rainfall totals look to be a little higher as of late compared to previous forecasts, but still nothing extremely heavy, with a half inch to one inch the general rule of thumb area-wide. As for temperatures, they will likely struggle to rise initially being stuck in the 40s throughout a good chunk of Sunday. By the evening however, a surge of mild air trying to lift up the East Coast in advance of our storm system will likely push temperatures up to around 50 degrees and maybe even a little past that. This means Sunday overnight will be mild, but also largely dry, with mostly cloudy skies and westerly winds at times gusting over 20 miles-per-hour.
MONDAY
It's back to work Monday with partly sunny skies, brisk winds, but still close to seasonable high temperatures in the lower 50s. A weak front dropping in from the north and west may be enough to kick up an isolated rain or snow shower Monday morning across the Poconos or Schuylkill County, but overall, many should have a dry day. Winds will gradually diminish for Monday night as skies turn out mainly clear and overnight lows settle back to seasonably chilly levels in the upper 20s.
TUESDAY
High pressure settles in for Tuesday leading to lighter breezes and mostly sunny skies as high temperatures drop just a smidge into the upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY
Another low pressure system will work from the Deep South towards the Great Lakes pushing a cold front towards our region from the west. In advance of this front, some mild air will try to work up the East Coast, so while we expect skies to turn cloudy again Wednesday along with yet another round of some rain mainly from late morning/midday onward, high temperatures are still expected to reach the mid 50s. It may be a case again though where the high is realized late in the day.
THURSDAY
The aforementioned cold front will come blasting through Wednesday night kicking up a northwesterly wind that will drive in some much chillier air for the latter half of the week. While we get a chance to dry out Thursday as clouds break for some sunshine, afternoon highs are only expected to reach the mid 40s, and it will feel even colder in the 30s as winds gust at times over 30 miles-per-hour.
TRACK THE WEATHER: