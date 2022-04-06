After a nice start to the week, round one of rain came through late last night into the first half of today. We'll have a bit of a break from the steady rain, at least through this evening. There will be some spotty drizzle or an isolated shower tonight. A cold front will work from west to east across the northeast will bring back rain chances Thursday, especially by the afternoon. This time around we could also see an isolated thunderstorm and a few downpours - so, overall expect a good soaking rain Thursday. A few showers are possible Friday and Saturday before things finally start to dry out and temperatures will turn up to near 70 early next week.
TONIGHT
Expect mostly cloudy skies and a damp, dreary feel with spotty drizzle and showers. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s amid breezy easterly winds.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Another round of rain will return Thursday by midday or early afternoon. Expect a steadier rain Thursday afternoon with some embedded thunderstorms which will continue into Thursday evening. The wet weather will finally wrap up and should exit by Friday as the aforementioned front slowly works offshore, however, a broad upper level trough will slowly build in in the wake of the front, and this will lead to a mostly cloudy Friday with still a slight chance for a shower, especially during the afternoon.
WEEKEND
Finally some much welcomed dry time will return over the weekend! There could be a few passing showers Saturday but Sunday looks to be mostly dry. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the middle to lower 50s with nights in the middle and upper 30s. It'll also be breezy both days but nothing to be a big nuisance.
TRACK THE WEATHER: