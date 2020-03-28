After alternating between damp and dreary days (Monday and Wednesday) and mild and sunny days (Tuesday and Thursday), we finally bucked the trend Friday. But as the pattern would suggest, it's back to damp and dreary this weekend. Of the two weekend days, Saturday is by far the cooler and wetter one with a soaking rain that will last much of the day. The wet weather lingers into the overnight hours and even into Sunday morning, but while Sunday begins gray and damp, there is at least some hope to salvage the second part of the day. At the very least, Sunday looks milder than Saturday as highs likely creep closer to 60 degrees. And in the best-case scenario, some breaks of sun or brightening will appear in the clouds later Sunday afternoon, but that's far from a guarantee. Drier prospects increase early next week with a pair of mostly dry days Monday and Tuesday before our next chance of rain sneaks across the Mason-Dixon Line mid-week.
SATURDAY
The weather on Saturday will be ideal for helping to enforce the ongoing shelter-in-place order that many of us are under, as there will be little desire to head outside weather-wise. Expect a cloudy, cool, and increasingly wet day with a steady rain overspreading the rest of far eastern Pennsylvania and all of New Jersey through late Saturday morning. Expect a soaking rain for much of the day with periods of rain, some of which could be moderate to briefly heavy at times. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the upper 40s to lower 50s for most, which will add to the damp and raw feel of the day. Occasional rain, drizzle, and fog will continue into the overnight hours as well. Rainfall totals from Saturday through early Sunday should representative of a widespread soaking, generally a solid 0.50" to 1.00" for many, with some spots even as high as 1.50" where any downpours are especially persistent.
SUNDAY
Our pesky warm front will still lie to our south early Sunday morning, meaning we will still be on the cooler and wetter side of our front through the first half of the day. Rain will gradually taper to a few showers as the steadier rain lifts to the north, and that should mean that our Sunday afternoon will be drier than the morning and the driest part of the weekend overall. While mostly cloudy skies and a shower or two are still possible later in the day, it looks more dry than wet and milder despite the damp start with highs into the low 60s in the Lehigh Valley. There could be a sharp temperature gradient across Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Sunday, with the Poconos and far northern New Jersey staying in the 50s where the clouds and showers are most prominent, and 70s possible in far southern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey where some brightening or a little sun is possible later in the day. In the Lehigh Valley and Berks, temperatures are tucked somewhere in between, around 60 degrees. It's really sunshine dependent, and where the sun pops, a thunderstorm could pop as well.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
A pair of seasonably mild and mainly dry days should kick off next week, with Monday featuring a rather brisk breeze behind our departing weekend storm and a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday starts with sunshine and sees more clouds arrive later in the day, ahead of our next storm which could bring a little rain our way Tuesday night into Wednesday, along with some cooler temperatures. Highs on Monday likely top out around 60 degrees, easing back into the middle 50s for Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
Don't let the calendar "fool" you. Just because it's April, doesn't mean it's warm. Especially not this April 1st around. Clouds, rain, and drizzle will make it tough on temperatures to reach 50 degrees as a storm passes to the south. The rain doesn't look all that heavy, but with an easterly wind, it's probably around a lot of the day.