Weather Alert

NJZ007-008-PAZ061-062-250900- /O.EXT.KPHI.WW.Y.0003.200125T0500Z-200125T1500Z/ Warren-Morris-Lehigh-Northampton- Including the cities of Washington, Morristown, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 328 PM EST Fri Jan 24 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Morris and Warren. In Pennsylvania, Northampton and Lehigh. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$