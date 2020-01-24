If you’re not a fan of winter, you probably look forward to the so-called January thaw each year. It’s a milder island of temperatures we sometimes see amidst a sea of what is normally some of the coldest air of the year, at least according to average. But this January, it’s been an almost month-long thaw, with the last six days before today being the only sustained cold we’ve seen all month. And after that rare consistent cold to start the week, we saved the warmest weather for last on our Friday. Partly sunny skies sent highs surging past 50 degrees for everyone outside of the Poconos, the 6th 50-degree day this month in Allentown and the 9th day above 50° so far this January in Reading. While there’s no more 50-degree days in sight, we may not be too far away on Saturday. Of course, it won’t be nearly as nice as our Friday was, as a soaking rain is still expected to kick off the final weekend of the month. An inch or more of rain is expected making for a soggy Saturday, although rain will end from west to east later in the day. Once that passes, it’s a mostly dry forecast through the end of the month late next week, with above average temperatures continuing as highs remain mostly from 40 to 45 degrees. As a reminder, the average high for late January should be in the mid 30s.
TONIGHT
While the evening and the first half of the night will remain dry, clouds will thicken overnight which will prevent temperatures from dropping below freezing for most of the area, with the exception perhaps of the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley. Rain will arrive late tonight, more likely closer to Saturday morning, and with temperatures above freezing, it’s a plain rain for most. The exception will be the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley, where a little freezing rain is possible at the onset with temperature close to the freezing mark. A light glaze of ice is possible with a few hundredths to no more than 0.10” of ice in the normally colder higher spots of the Poconos points north. Winds will pick up later tonight, with easterly winds gusting over 30 miles-per-hour towards morning.
SATURDAY
Get ready for a good soaking on Saturday, with 1” to 1.5” of rain likely for most of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey. Rain will intensify early Saturday morning and can be heavy at times through early afternoon, before tapering off from west to east by mid to late afternoon. Any pockets of freezing rain early in the day in the higher elevations should be scoured out and convert to plain rain as temperatures rise. For most of us, those temperatures rise well into the 40s, making for another mild day. But with the steady rain coupled with a brisk easterly breeze that may gust over 30 miles-per-hour, especially early in the day, it may not feel as mild as it is. Winds will noticeably drop off in the afternoon, and we may salvage a dry ending to the day as the rain departs, with a total duration of rain expected to be about 8 to 12 hours.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Behind our departed storm, clouds will mix with at least some sunshine from time to time Sunday and Monday, with skies averaging out partly to mostly cloudy both days. A rather brisk west then northwest breeze will remain, though not as gusty as our winds will be early Saturday morning. Highs will settle back into the low to mid 40s, not quite as mild as the preceding few days but still above average for this time of year. Outside of a spotty shower either day, especially in the Poconos, things should remain mostly dry.
LATER NEXT WEEK
The mostly dry and fairly tranquil weather pattern should continue through the end of January on Friday, with a string of partly sunny and largely pleasant days from Tuesday through Friday. Highs will remain within a few degrees of 40° with overnight lows mostly in the mid 20s. Clouds may increase on Friday ahead of our next window for a storm, which will of course be another weekend, the third in a row if you’re counting. Accordingly, there’s a chance of rain and snow in the forecast for Saturday and perhaps into early Sunday as well.