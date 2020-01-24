Thursday marked 3 consecutive days of lows in the teens. Despite the cold start however, temperatures rebounded nicely by afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid 40s for most of the area. Now that widespread 40s have returned, expect highs each day through next week to be above 40 degrees and therefore above normal, as our late January normal high temperature is only in the mid 30s. This means January will end on a mild note, though not quite as mild as some of the 50 and even 60-degree days we saw through the first half of the month.
With about one week left in January, it’s also a mostly dry stretch to wrap up the month, with one notable exception. That comes on Saturday, when a soaking rain is expected for most of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. While there could be a little freezing rain at the onset and snow at the end in the higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley, little to no accumulation is expected and it’s wet and not white for most.
TODAY
Extra clouds last night combined with a warming air mass prevented low temperatures from dropping into the teens for a fourth consecutive day. Lows this go around only dropped into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. While it's not as cold of a start compared to previous days, you'll still need the winter jacket as you step out the door first thing this morning.
We're looking at an even milder afternoon today compared to yesterday as highs climb all the way up to around 50 degrees with some cloudy times, but also times where there’s more in the way of sunshine, to wrap up the work and school week. While we likely won’t get any warmer than today going forward, highs will remain above 40 degrees into the weekend, even with a soaking rain on Saturday.
LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
Rain will develop late tonight, likely within a few hours of sunrise Saturday morning, and will become heavy at times during the day on Saturday. Expect a pretty good soaking, with rainfall totals averaging around 1” for most and ranging from 0.75” to 1.50”, dependent on how many heavier downpours any one place sees.
To add to the raw and wet nature of our soggy Saturday, easterly breezes will increase to 10 to 20 miles-per-hour as the rain falls through much of the day on Saturday, before tapering off towards late afternoon or early evening. Highs will still be in the mid 40s for most, even with a soaking rain, but some colder 30s could persist in the higher elevations mainly near the Blue Ridge and towards the Interstate 81 and 80 corridors.
It’s only in those higher elevations that a little winter weather could sneak in at the beginning and end of this event, with a little freezing rain possible when the storm begins and a brief changeover to wet snow before the storm ends. At most, just a few hundredths of an inch of ice will be possible in these northern areas, mainly across the highest ridgetops and elevated surfaces, and little or no snow accumulation is expected. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for these northern areas from late tonight through midday Saturday for the potential of some slippery spots. For most, this storm system we are tracking will bring all rain, and a pretty good soaking if that.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Drier weather returns to end the weekend and start next week, but it will be rather brisk with stiff northwest breezes behind our departing storm. However, there’s no real cold air available for those northwest winds to drag down, so highs will remain between 40 and 45 degrees both days, although the winds will add a bit of a chill. Weather-wise, expect clouds and breaks of sunshine each day with just the slight chance of a rain or snow shower, more so on Sunday but the chance lingering in the Poconos through Monday.