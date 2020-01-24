Weather Alert

NJZ001-007-008-PAZ061-062-242300- /O.NEW.KPHI.WW.Y.0003.200125T0500Z-200125T1800Z/ Sussex-Warren-Morris-Lehigh-Northampton- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 316 AM EST Fri Jan 24 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex, Warren and Morris. In Pennsylvania, Lehigh and Northampton. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$