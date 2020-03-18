TONIGHT: Thickening cloudiness with rain arriving, some of it heavy late. A little wintry mix in the Poconos. Low: 40
THURSDAY: A bit of leftover rain and drizzle in the morning, then clouds may break in the afternoon. High: 56
THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and turning milder with a touch of rain and drizzle as well as areas of fog. Low: 51
Wednesday featured a return to plenty of sunshine for a while before high clouds gradually thickened and increased during the afternoon out ahead of a low pressure system moving towards us from the Midwest. High temperatures were once again several degrees above normal for this time of the year reaching the mid to upper 50s. A soaking rain can be expected tonight which will taper away as we move through the morning rush Thursday. That will be followed up by mostly cloudy skies and more mild highs in the 50s before temperatures really take off going into Friday. The spring equinox arrives Thursday night, and there will definitely be some spring-like, maybe even summer-like, warmth arriving with it as we move through Friday. Highs Friday are expected to climb well into the 70s, but it will come with a price as a vigorous cold front moves through bringing scattered showers and perhaps even a t-storm. Behind that front, seasonably cooler air will settle in for the weekend but it will be dry, quiet, and calm with ample sunshine.
TONIGHT
While we have several opportunities to receive measurable rainfall over the next few days, the bulk of that rainfall will occur with a storm system getting set to move through tonight. High pressure that was overhead throughout the day Wednesday providing us with the pleasant weather will head out to sea tonight as low pressure from the Midwest tracks right into Pennsylvania. Skies will turn out cloudy tonight, and as we get closer to midnight, we can expect rain to work in from west to east. At the onset, it might be just cold enough for a little snow to mix in, or even a brief period of all snow, for higher elevations in the Poconos, but no accumulation is expected. Rain will become steady, and at times heavy, as we progress through the overnight. Low temperatures should drop to around 40 degrees.
THURSDAY
The low pressure system that will be crossing the region overnight tonight will be making its way offshore by sunrise or shortly there past Thursday. The soaking rain from Wednesday night should linger right up to about the start of the morning rush, then should gradually taper back to just some hit or miss showers moving through the heart of the rush. Rainfall totals to this point look to average between 0.50" to 1.00" area-wide but it's not out of the question there could be some isolated higher amounts. By midday or early afternoon, outside of some isolated drizzle, the rain should be done with and we can expect mostly cloudy skies the rest of the day. Thanks to an easterly onshore wind flow, temperatures will be held in check with highs only expected to reach the mid 50s.
THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY
While much of Thursday afternoon will be dry, a bit of light rain or drizzle is expected to work back in Thursday night as a warm front lifts from southwest to northeast across the area. It's the passage of this front that will put us in the heart of a warm sector which will lead to the unseasonably warm Friday. Temperatures Thursday night will barely drop from Thursday's daytime highs. Lows will likely not get below 50 degrees. Those numbers will then take off Friday as a vigorous cold front approaches from our west while a stiff southwest breeze ahead of the front lifts an unseasonably warm air mass up the Eastern Seaboard. Afternoon highs Friday are expected to reach the mid and upper 70s, and it's certainly possible someone could get to 80 degrees. This will come with a price however as we do anticipate seeing some rain thanks to the approach of the aforementioned cold front to our west, but Friday certainly won't be a washout overall. Expect more clouds than sun with that southwest breeze perhaps gusting as high as 30 to 35 miles-per-hour, and the occasional shower passing through. Due to the breaks in the clouds and dew points climbing well into the 50s and even some 60s, there will be some instability in the atmosphere which could lead to a t-storm or two in the afternoon or evening. While no widespread severe weather is expected, due to very strong winds aloft possibly being brought down to the surface, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas from the Lehigh Valley and Berks and points north and west under a "marginal" risk for severe weather. This means an isolated severe t-storm with damaging wind gusts is possible.
THIS WEEKEND
For those of you who will be greatly enjoying the warmth coming on Friday, don't get too comfortable with it because it won't last long. The aforementioned cold front that approaches from our west Friday will sweep all the warmth out to sea just in time for the weekend. Behind the front, a seasonably cooler air mass is expected to return for both Saturday and Sunday. Fortunately, our weather is looking sunny and quiet as a big bubble of Canadian high pressure builds back in. There will be a bit of a tight pressure gradient across our area Saturday between the Canadian high pressure system and departing cold front offshore which will lead to a northeast breeze blowing between 10 and 20 miles-per-hour. This will make highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees Saturday feel more like it's in the 30s. As high pressure builds closer for Sunday, the pressure gradient will ease up leading to lighter winds. Highs Sunday however should be cooler than Saturday, only reaching the mid 40s.
BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK
Our forecast turns a bit unsettled again Monday as an area of low pressure will be developing off the North Carolina coast and will track northeastward. The Canadian high pressure system from the weekend will move into Atlantic Canada keeping cool air wedged in across our region due to a northeast, then easterly onshore wind flow. If it were the middle of winter, this setup might actually be favorable for a widespread accumulating snow, however, this time of the year, the air mass has to be extremely cold to support snow, and we just don't have that. What we can expect at this point is mostly rain Monday with highs in the upper 40s, but there could be some wet snow occurring across higher elevations in the Poconos.