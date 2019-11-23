TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain much of the time, some of it heavy; some freezing rain across higher elevations to the north. Low: 35
SUNDAY: Leftover rain in the morning and midday, possibly mixing with or changing to snow across the higher elevations to the north, then clouds break for some late-day sun; becoming windy. High: 45
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 31
|WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR CARBON, MONROE, LUZERNE, AND PIKE COUNTIES UNTIL 1 PM SUNDAY
A cold front that tracked through Friday afternoon brought a return of seasonably chilly air to the region for the weekend. High pressure moved in behind the front and settled over top of the region last night leading to clear skies and lightening winds. This brought quite the cold overnight and first thing Saturday morning as low temperatures dropped into the mid and upper 20s in many spots. High pressure stayed in control of the region throughout much of Saturday as it slowly worked its way off the coast. We had plenty of sunshine through midday, followed by thickening and increasing clouds during the afternoon ahead of the next storm system that will bring a soaking rain to the entire area over the next 12 to 18 hours. High temperatures only reached the low to mid 40s which is several degrees below normal for this time of the year.
As we move into tonight, look for a steady rain to overspread the area from southwest to northeast as an area of low pressure tracks from Kentucky and Tennessee up across the Ohio River/border of Ohio and West Virginia. This rain may be heavy at times and will last all the way through first thing Sunday morning. Elevations above 1500 feet in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey may actually be cold enough to see a little freezing rain overnight amounting to a couple hundredths of an inch of ice accumulation. This is one of the reasons the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for these northern areas so watch for a few slippery spots there. For the large majority of the area however, this storm system is a plain old rain maker with overnight low temperatures dropping into the mid 30s.
By sunrise Sunday, the aforementioned low pressure system should be near the Jersey Shore, and it will track northeastward along the New England coastline as we work through the day Sunday. We can expect steady rain to taper off first thing Sunday morning, but scattered showers will still linger through midday with the wrap around moisture on the backside of the storm system. The air might be cold enough across higher elevations of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey (again mainly above 1500 feet) to see rain mix with snow, or even change over to a period of snow, but only a coating to 1” of snow accumulation at most is expected, and mainly on non-paved surfaces. Rainfall totals from the storm system are expected to fall between 0.50" to 1.00" area-wide with locally higher amounts. Showers should finally end by early Sunday afternoon, and some sunshine should even make a comeback from west to east late in the day as drier air races in on some blustery northwest winds. High temperatures should reach the mid 40s, but with the breeze factored in, it will at times feel like it's down in the 30s.
High pressure builds by to our south Monday leading to a return of mostly sunny skies and more seasonable afternoon high temperatures around or just above 50 degrees. High pressure will build off the coast and strengthen Tuesday leading to a southwesterly wind which will really start to pump in milder air. We can expect another mostly sunny day Tuesday, and afternoon highs should climb several degrees above normal reaching the upper 50s. Wednesday should be just as warm with highs once again reaching at least the upper 50s. Breezes will increase however, and some showers will be possible as a cold front approaches from the west. Any real steady precipitation from this system however should stay well to our northwest in the Great Lakes. The bigger impact from this cold front will be the chill that follows Thanksgiving into next weekend.
While partial sunshine and dry conditions will be on the table for Thanksgiving, strong north to northwest winds will usher in a blast of chilly air for the holiday. Windswept highs in the mid 40s will feel more like freezing. Cold? Yes. Remember however that last Thanksgiving only featured highs in the upper 20s and wind chills in the teens. Canadian high pressure will build in from the northwest for Friday and Saturday keeping our weather dry and sunny, but a northerly wind flow will keep high temperatures in the low and mid 40s.
Have a great and safe evening and remainder of the weekend!