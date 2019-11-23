Weather Alert

DEZ001-MDZ008-PAZ060-061-101>103-241815- New Castle-Cecil-Berks-Lehigh-Western Chester-Eastern Chester- Western Montgomery- Including the cities of Wilmington, Elkton, Reading, Allentown, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, and Pottstown 1001 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019 A band of mixed rain and snow will move across the area late morning into the early afternoon. Bursts of snow may quickly reduce visibility and cause slippery road conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses. A quick coating of snow may also result where snow persists longer. Be prepared for changing road conditions. $$