TODAY: Cloudy with rain, heavy at times; watch for flooding. High: 52
TONIGHT: Rain much of the time, still heavy enough to cause flooding in poor drainage areas; brisk and chilly. Low: 40
FRIDAY: Brisk and quite chilly with lingering showers, tapering off and ending in the morning; clouds breaking in the afternoon. High: 45 Low: 27
Wednesday unfortunately didn’t turn out to be as nice as earlier forecasts suggested, but a good chunk of the day was still dry, just rather cloudy. We saw a little bit of rain hangover from Tuesday night into the morning, but totals were generally a 0.15” or less. Highs Wednesday once again were a little below normal thanks to all the clouds only reaching the mid 50s.
For today, we will see a steady, and sometimes heavy, rain unfold as the remnants of former Hurricane Zeta, now currently moving over the Southeastern U.S., make their way up across a good portion of the eastern half of the country. Given how dry the month of October has been with many seeing month-to-date precipitation deficits between 1” to 3”, this rainfall will end up being very beneficial overall. Some minor flooding in poor drainage and low-lying spots will still have to be watched for regardless.
As the remnants of Zeta start moving away out to sea on Friday, some fairly chilly air will wrap in on the back side of the system as northeast winds turn gusty. It might actually get cold enough to see the rain mix with or changeover to snow Friday morning, mainly across the higher elevations, not too long before all the precipitation comes to an end.
The damp weather looks to move out of the region just in time for Halloween on Saturday as a big dome of high pressure builds in. This high will bring with it some pretty cool air however. That high will move offshore for Sunday allowing some milder air to return to the region. A cold front will track in late Sunday bringing with it a slight chance for some showers along with quite the blast of chilly air for the start of next week.
TODAY
Thursday turns rather gloomy as steady rain gradually overspreads the area throughout the day. The remnants of Zeta will continue moving northward into Virginia while another area of low pressure slides eastward from the Plains states and links up with our aforementioned system.
Rain will become heavy at times, especially from midday through early this evening. Areas of fog will also develop, certainly later in the PM hours. At this time, we are forecasting much of the area to receive anywhere from 1” to 2” of total rainfall with locally higher amounts possible, certainly south of Interstate 78.
A little bit of minor flooding is not out of the question, mainly in poor drainage spots and low-lying areas. A Flood Watch is in effect from the National Weather Service for Chester and Montgomery Counties as well as the Philadelphia area, southwestern New Jersey, and northern Delaware from first thing this morning until midnight tonight. Watch for leaves clogging drains as well which could also lead to flooding.
Highs today will likely get no warmer than the lower 50s and will likely be experienced first thing this morning. As the rain turns heavier throughout the day, temperatures will likely cool back into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees and hold steady.
TONIGHT
Rain will likely turn a little less heavy tonight, and may even taper back to more in the way of scattered showers for a period of time. The bottom line is, we can still expect things to be rather damp tonight and we will continue to need to monitor for the potential of some minor flooding.
Winds will also start to increase tonight adding a blustery feel to the air. Overnight lows will drop to around 40 degrees.
FRIDAY
Zeta’s remnants will essentially merge into one low pressure system with the low that slides eastward from the Plains states. This one main low then will slide off the Delmarva coastline Friday morning and head out to sea as the day progresses.
We can still expect some showers to linger into Friday morning before tapering back and ending by midday. Skies will also start cloudy Friday, but turn a little brighter in the afternoon, as our low pressure system heads further away out to sea.
It will be a breezy and chilly day with temperatures likely stuck in the mid 40s throughout much of the day. It might actually be cold enough in at least the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey to see the rain mix with, or even change over to, a little snow. The highest ridgetops might actually even see a very minor accumulation, although it would likely only be on grassy and elevated surfaces.
HALLOWEEN SATURDAY
The good news for those of you planning any outdoor trick-or-treat festivities Saturday is that dry weather and plenty of sunshine will return as a big dome of high pressure settles into the region. The high will be originating from Canada however, so it will bring along some pretty cool air for this time of the year.
Look for highs Saturday to only climb to the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, and then at night, lows are expected to drop all the way down close to freezing.
Also don’t forget to set your clock back 1 hour before going to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2am Sunday. You should also check the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors at this time as well.
SUNDAY
The high pressure system that was overhead Saturday will move off the coast for Sunday leading to a return of a southwesterly wind flow. This will usher in some milder air for the afternoon with highs climbing back to more seasonable levels in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
The day will likely start with some sunshine, but that will be followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a cold front moves in from our west. The cold front will bring with it the chance for a few showers late in the day Sunday, certainly to the west of the Lehigh Valley, then more chances for some showers in all areas with the cold front actually moving through as we work through Sunday night.
MONDAY
Behind the cold front that tracks through Sunday night, a much chillier air mass will build in for Monday. Winds out of the northwest will turn quite gusty, perhaps as high as 35 miles-per-hour adding an extra chill to the air. While much of Monday should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds, our northwesterly wind flow over the Great Lakes will pick up some moisture and produce scattered rain and even snow showers, some of which may work into at least parts of the Poconos, northwestern New Jersey, and the Interstate 81 corridor. Highs Monday are only expected to reach the mid 40s.
