The main weather headlines this weekend continue to be unseasonably cool temperatures, periods of rain, and plenty of clouds. Granted, we need the rain, as it's been a dry May and a dry spring overall. It's just the timing is bad as folks want to do outdoor activities with the upcoming Memorial Day holiday. High temperatures Saturday struggled to even get above 50 degrees in many spots, and in fact, we had multiple locations smashing record cold high temperatures for the day. Rounds of steadier rain are expected to work back into the area Sunday and once again, highs Sunday will struggle to get above 50 degrees in many spots, and we'll again have the opportunity to set new record cold high temperatures. We can pin our hopes on Memorial Day Monday if you have outdoor plans, as it appears we'll be able to salvage the final day of the holiday weekend with drier, brighter, and somewhat milder weather. Highs will climb through the 70s and 80s through the week ahead.
SUNDAY
Plenty more clouds, a gusty northeast breeze, and rounds of rain will once again be the case for Sunday as low pressure continues moving northward just off the Jersey Shore. The heaviest rain will be in New Jersey, and especially the closer to the Shore you get. Additional rainfall amounts look to be anywhere from as little as a quarter of an inch west of the Lehigh Valley to upwards of three-quarters of an inch moving east into New Jersey. Overall, widespread flooding isn't likely because it's been so dry this month but look out for localized poor drainage and ponding on the roads. By Sunday evening, it does appear our steadier rain will taper back to just a few showers as our storm system starts to move further away to the north. High temperatures Sunday will once again struggle to climb and likely won't get any warmer than the low 50s. These numbers may once again challenge record cold highs in many spots.
MEMORIAL DAY
Here's our hope for having one decent day for outdoor activities this holiday weekend. Forecast models seem to be in more agreement now that our pesky storm system will be far enough away to the north across New England that any rain for our area will be done with by sunrise Monday. High pressure will then gradually build in from the west as the day progresses; therefore, expect morning clouds to break for some sunshine, with highs getting back to near 70 degrees. While that's still a bit below normal for this time of the year, it's much improved and more comfortable for outdoor activities compared to this past weekend.
TUESDAY
The pick day this week! This is your next guaranteed dry day courtesy of high pressure overhead, with lots of sunshine and seasonably warm high temperatures back into the mid and upper 70s. A nice start to June looks to be in the cards - enjoy!
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Warmer and somewhat more humid air looks poised to return towards the second half of next week. While highs look to return to the upper 70s and lower 80s, shower and thunderstorm chances likely are back in the forecast. This will be courtesy of a slow moving frontal boundary moving in from the west while an upper level trough slowly moves through from the west as well. No one day will be a washout, but it'll be more like a classic springtime/ early summer feel.
TRACK THE WEATHER: