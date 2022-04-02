Welcome to the first weekend in April! This weekend has certainly gotten off to a nice note weather-wise with close to seasonable highs Saturday in the mid 50s along with lighter winds and plenty of sunshine. Unfortunately, the weekend won't be ending on a nice note as a weak disturbance sliding across the region brings a bit of rain Sunday and maybe even some wet snow across the highest ridgetops of the Poconos. Temperatures will be a little cooler as well Sunday with the breeze picking back up. We'll get back to some nice and pleasant weather for this time of the year to start the week ahead, then things turn damp again with a few opportunities for some soaking rain mid to late week. Other than the potential for some heavy rain though, no big snowstorms or severe weather outbreaks are in the cards, and high temperatures will run fairly close to where they should be for this time of the year mainly between 55 and 60 degrees.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
High pressure will remain overhead early on tonight leading to mostly clear skies initially. A weak area of low pressure across the Midwest combined with an upper level disturbance will advance eastward as the night progresses, and high pressure will move offshore. Clouds will thicken and increase later, and eventually well after midnight, a few showers are expected to move in. Across some of the highest ridgetops of the Poconos, a little wet snow may even mix in with any showers. Overnight lows will settle back into the upper 30s.
SUNDAY
Weak surface low pressure and an upper level trough will slide across the region Sunday bringing mainly cloudy skies for a while along with a bit of rain for most of us. Some of the highest ridgetops of the Poconos however will likely see a period of wet snow, mainly Sunday morning. Don't be surprised if some of those highest ridgetops see a slushy coating to an inch of snow on non-paved surfaces as well. But as said, for the large majority of us, we're talking liquid for Sunday with showers most numerous in the morning through early afternoon, then the latter part of the day likely the driest. Rainfall totals in general look to run on the order of a tenth to a quarter of an inch with some isolated higher amounts. Highs will be in the low 50s, but colder in the Poconos where a bit of snow may be seen. Breezes out of the northwest 10 to 20 miles-per-hour will add a little extra chill to the air. It will almost shape up to be a damp and raw end to the weekend, especially Sunday morning.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
High pressure briefly returns on Monday leading to a dry day with sunshine giving way to some increasing clouds and highs inching back up into the upper 50s. A brief shower is possible Monday night as a warm front slides through, but most will remain dry. Then Tuesday features a return to the low 60s for highs, although skies will turn out mostly cloudy in advance of the next storm system set to bring us more wet weather and some rain Tuesday night into some of Wednesday.
MID TO LATE NEXT WEEK
The Tuesday night through Thursday time frame looks a bit unsettled, with plenty of clouds and some rain chances. One round of rain will likely slide through Tuesday night into early Wednesday thanks to low pressure tracking up from our south and then moving off of the northern Mid-Atlantic coast. We will then see a break later Wednesday before another round of wet weather arrives late Wednesday night into Thursday as low pressure combined with a cold front approaches from our west. Highs will still be close to seasonable levels despite the raindrops, mostly in the mid to upper 50s.
