We're now 18 days into January, and at least so far, it ranks as the warmest January on record for many. And we chalked up yet another 50-something-degree day on Wednesday, in a January that has seen a rare cornucopia of mild days. Given the lack of cold, the lack of snow isn't that surprising, but that hasn't been just a January phenomenon, rather a winter-long one. The winter of 2022-23 is off to a Top 5 least snowy start on record, with no snow in the forecast through the end of this week. Now things "could" change next week, but until then, we have highs mired in the 40s through Saturday, with a round of steadier rain in our immediate future for Thursday. A mostly dry Friday and Saturday will follow, then a pair of systems bare watching next week, the first arriving later Sunday and the next come the middle of next week. There's still not a lot of cold air around, but there may be enough for parts of our area to get some snow instead of all rain, most likely the farther north you travel, and especially in the Poconos. It's a "thread the needle" situation where the storm track and strength has to be just right, and if it's not, then it's likely rain yet again with one or both systems. But just the "chance" that snow "could" factor in for "some" is a change from where we've been the rest of the month.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
After a partly sunny, mild, and dry day, look for the clouds to increase and thicken back up overnight. And while it remains dry much of the night, some light rain will likely arrive, especially to areas west of the Lehigh Valley, late at night and towards sunrise Thursday morning. It will be another relatively mild night by January standards in that we remain above freezing. Expect lows in the mid to upper 30s. There's a chance the rain may begins as a brief period of sleet or wet snow or even a bit of freezing rain in the Poconos, but even in the mountains, this is mostly or entirely rain. And late night or early morning slick spots should be short-lived.
THURSDAY
Thursday looks to be a wet day, with periods of rain expected throughout the day, and any brief early morning wintry mix in far northeast Pennsylvania quickly turning to all rain, It will be a decent soaking, around a half inch to an inch on average for most of us, but not enough to cause any widespread flooding concerns. It will be a chillier and obviously wetter day than the past few, with highs around 40 degrees, but winds will remain light, out of the east and less than 10mph. Most of the rain falls during the day, and tapers to just a few scattered showers after dark.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
While there may be a leftover rain shower for anyone and a snow shower in the Poconos on Friday, most of the day is dry, albeit mostly cloudy and breezy. It won't be that cold however, with highs in the mid 40s, about 5 to 10 degrees above average for mid-January. Expect a west to northwest breeze around 10-20mph in the wake of our departing storm, which will make it feel a little cooler. Saturday is a nice day to start the weekend, with lighter winds, a mix of clouds and sunshine, and highs in the low 40s, as the cold air continues to remain scarce this month.
SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT
Another fast moving but potentially potent low pressure arrives later Sunday into Sunday night, and this one is at least a little more interesting, There's still a pronounced lack of cold air across the area, which would argue that this too is a rain event for many, especially areas south and east of the Lehigh Valley and I-78 corridor. But there could be just enough cold air around, if the storm takes just the right track at just the right strength. If this storm can "thread the needle", then parts of our area may get some snow, or at least a mix of rain and snow. That's more likely the farther north you travel, so the Poconos would be most likely in this case to have the "chance" of accumulating snow, with a smaller but non-zero chance of some snow making it farther south towards the I-78 corridor. So rain is still the more likely outcome for many, but there's at least a chance of snow, especially in the higher elevations.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Some leftover rain or snow showers early Monday should come to an end, leaving us with a mostly cloudy and breezy but also a drier start to the new work and school week. Then a partly sunny and dry Tuesday should follow as that will be our "in-between" day, with another possible low pressure in this fast moving, rapid fire pattern set to arrive later Wednesday. Deep cold air is still lacking next week, but there are some signs that this next system has a somewhat better chance of "threading that needle" and provide at least some snow to more of the area, although rain remains a real possibility given how this winter has turned out so far. Colder weather may finally return later next week .
