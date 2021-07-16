Thunderstorm chances will continue to be fairly limited today, but there can still be a strong storm late this afternoon and this evening with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. With temperatures hitting the lower 90s this afternoon along with high humidity we will have heat index values around 100 degrees this afternoon.
The weekend will feature a lot of dry time, but showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about both afternoons and evenings.
FRIDAY
Thunderstorm chances will continue to be somewhat limited but a few locations can get hit late this afternoon and this evening. Any thunderstorm can produce heavy rain and a damaging wind gust through this evening.
Heat index values will be around 100 degrees this afternoon.
Tonight will continue to be warm and sticky with overnight lows not far from 70 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
A front will begin to approach the area so although we most likely won't see 90s, temperatures will still be seasonably warm in the middle 80s with high humidity. The heat index will likely remain above 90 degrees thanks to those stubborn summer muggy conditions.
So expect a warm and sticky Saturday and Sunday, but with more clouds than sun as shower and thunderstorm chances go back up.
Again, we'll be watching for localized flooding and some gusty winds in some storms and will fine tune the closer we get to the weekend.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Monday will continue to be a bit unsettled with a shower and thunderstorm chance during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will top out in the lower and middle 80s with humid conditions.
Tuesday looks dry for now with highs in the middle 80s along with humid conditions.