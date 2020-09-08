The beautiful weather we experienced over the extended Labor Day weekend spilled over into Tuesday as high pressure remains over the Middle Atlantic, wedged in between two stationary fronts, one to our southeast sitting off the East Coast and another draped over the eastern Great Lakes. The one caveat to Tuesday was that while we hung onto the sunshine and dry weather, we lost the comfortable conditions as temperatures and humidity levels were both noticeably higher today. The warmer and stickier air mass will stick around through Thursday as the two stationary fronts slowly put the squeeze on our area and gradually decrease the amount of sunshine we see while increasing the likelihood of a little rain. While many of us may eke out a mostly dry Wednesday with just a small shower or thunderstorm chance south of the Lehigh Valley, Thursday appears to be a slightly wetter day with the threat for showers and a thunderstorm more widespread throughout the day. That being said, only scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, so some locations may see very little if any rain now through the end of the work week. That's because high pressure builds in from southeastern Canada on Friday and delivers a shot of drier, sunnier but much cooler air that will linger into the weekend.
TONIGHT
After a string of comfortable nights over the weekend with widespread overnight lows in the 50s, a few milder and muggier nights are ahead. Expect lows in the mid 60s as skies become partly to mostly cloudy, but we'll sneak in another dry night before rain chances inch up for a few of us on Wednesday and everyone on Thursday.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday appears to be another mostly dry day too but will feature more clouds than sunshine as the clouds and humidity levels continue to inch up as high pressure finally loses its control on the region and the two fronts converge. This squeeze play on the area will certainly lead to cloudier skies and could also produce a shower or thunderstorm, especially across southern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and South Jersey. Despite the extra clouds and threat of rain, temperatures will still climb into the low and middle 80s, warmer than our average high of the upper 70s for early September. The higher humidity will make it feel a few degrees warmer as well.
THURSDAY
The squeeze of these frontal boundaries will most notably be felt on Thursday when they deliver a mostly cloudy and humid day and our best chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. It doesn't look like a washout at this point with only scattered activity, which means not everyone is guaranteed to get wet. But a few heavier downpours are possible in spots given the higher humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s, a few degrees cooler than the previous few days thanks to the higher rain chances.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
In the wake of our frontal boundary mess, high pressure builds in from southeastern Canada on Friday leading to cooler, drier, and less humid air. That will send highs back into the middle 70s to wrap up the week with no worse than partly sunny skies. Some clouds and even a shower may linger Friday, mainly in areas from the Delaware Valley towards the shore, but most of us remain dry and comfortable to start the weekend.