It seems like heat, humidity, and scattered showers and downpours are fixtures in our forecast every Fourth of July, and this year was no different. It was a hazy, warm, and sticky day with sunshine at times, and quick-hitting downpours at others, most concentrated from eastern Berks County through the Lehigh Valley, Upper Bucks County, and then into parts of North Jersey as well. Any rain should diminish around or before sunset, leaving us mostly dry, albeit still warm and muggy, for holiday firework displays later Tuesday evening. Then for the next few days, we'll get a break from the daily chances for showers and storms, and stay mostly dry for Wednesday and Thursday, with plenty of warmth and humidity remaining in place. We'll flirt with 90 degrees the next few afternoons, with upper 80s to low 90s, but most of us won't string together three straight 90-degree days to claim our first heat wave of the summer. Still, it will be very warm and humid, with thunderstorm chances not returning until later Friday for most of us. Once those thunderstorm chances are back however, they remain with us through the weekend into early next week, as another sticky and stormy pattern sets up, although the heat backs off just a bit with seasonably warm highs mostly in the mid 80s with those daily thunderstorm opportunities.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
The daytime showers and locally heavy downpours should diminish by or before sunset, and give way to skies becoming mostly clear overnight. That in turn should mean cooperative weather for most firework displays across the area after 9pm Tuesday evening, with fireworks temperatures mostly in the 70s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. It will be a muggy night, as the high humidity remains fixed in place indefinitely.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
We should be mostly dry and rain-free for a chance over the next few days, as the thunderstorm chance, which has been a fixture in the forecast of late, looks very low. So let's call it partly to mostly sunny with some hazy sun, and lots of warmth and humidity. Highs will be right around the 90 degree mark, give or take a few degrees, so let's say from 88-92°, feeling a few degrees hotter when you factor in the high humidity.
FRIDAY
Friday looks hazy, very warm, and humid as well, much like the rest of the week. However, an approaching cold front later in the day could produce a few scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening, even though much of the day will remain dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s, with a few 90-degree highs possible in areas where building clouds and any t-storms hold off until late in the day. We may or may not "officially" get a heat wave, three straight days above 90°. But either way, it will be very warm and sticky for the foreseeable future.
THIS WEEKEND
Another sticky and stormy weekend looks to be in the cards, much like this past weekend, with a mix of clouds and some occasional hazy sunshine, and highs back into the mid 80s as we likely say good-bye to the 90° heat for now. While neither day looks to be a washout, a few showers and storms may pop up each day, especially in the afternoon and evening. More of the same is expected through the start of next week as well.
