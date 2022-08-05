It was a hot and humid end to the work week on Friday, with the heat and humidity again popping some gusty storms and heavy downpours, most notably in the Poconos Friday afternoon. Just like on Thursday, some scattered storms and downpours will persist into the evening hours, then fizzle out overnight as another partly cloudy, warm, and muggy night will follow. It's more of the same this weekend, which looks sticky and summery with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees with a mix of clouds, some hazy sunshine, and a few pop-up primarily afternoon thunderstorms. Not everyone gets wet, and each day looks more dry than wet overall. We'll turn up the heat a bit more early next week, with highs peaking in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday, the hottest pair of days for this forecast. A cold front will slowly slide south through the area later Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing our best chance of scattered showers and storms, and some welcome rains that some of us still need. Behind out front, heat and humidity levels lower later next week as drier and more comfortable weather builds in to wrap up the week.
TONIGHT
Thunderstorms that popped up from the heating of the day will continue into the evening hours, especially in areas north of the Lehigh Valley through the Poconos, before diminishing overnight. Any storms will be slow moving and can produce some heavy rain, localized flooding, gusty downpours, and some small hail. Activity will fizzle overnight with partly cloudy skies otherwise prevailing, and a warm and muggy overnight low not far from 70 degrees.
SATURDAY
This weekend looks to feature a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s on Saturday, ticking up to around 90 degrees on Sunday. So both days will be seasonably hot and rather humid, but also mostly dry. However, with the persistent heat and humidity, that broken record phrase of the chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm or two will ring true both days. Saturday night looks to be another warm and muggy summer night with any evening storm fizzling out after sunset, and lows around or just above 70 degrees.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
We may eke out a heat wave early next week, with each day from Sunday through Tuesday likely around or just above 90 degrees, although no records are likely to be challenged. Monday and Tuesday look to be the hottest days, with high humidity and highs in the low 90s each afternoon. We may be able to take the chance of a thunderstorm out of the forecast on Monday, but chances will increase again later Tuesday, and especially Tuesday night and Wednesday, as our next cold front slides down from the north. This one should have more success at making it all the way through our area, unlike its predecessors which have all stalled nearby. So while it's a hot and humid start to the week and a sticky and stormy midweek with our highest rain chances likely on Wednesday, it should be much more comfortable by week's end.
LATER NEXT WEEK
All the trends look great for later next week, with increasingly sunny skies, decreasing heat, and lowering humidity as well. So expect partly to mostly sunny skies Thursday and especially Friday and even into the start of next weekend on Saturday, with more comfortably warm highs in the mid 80s, closer to seasonable levels for early August. Nights will be a little less muggy as well, with lows back in the low 60s providing for some better sleeping weather.
