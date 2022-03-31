After beginning the week with snow squalls and record cold, we're now welcoming 70-degree warmth just three days later but also eyeing a different type of squall line this evening. Some gusty thunderstorms are possible through early Thursday night, with damaging wind gusts the primary concern but hail and an isolated tornado or two also a smaller possibility. Showers and storms should sweep through the area from west to east through Thursday evening, with some lingering lighter showers and plenty of clouds the rest of the night. April begins on a much quieter note on Friday, pending no April Fools jokes from Mother Nature. It will still be a breezy day and those brisk west to northwest winds will usher in more seasonable temperatures, with highs back in the low to mid 50s with clouds, some sunshine, and a spotty rain shower or two possible. Saturday looks to be the pick day of the forecast, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 50s, close to average for early April. Come Sunday, more clouds and a few passing rain showers are possible as a weak disturbance pivots through, though temperatures remain similar to Saturday.
TONIGHT
We'll wrap up a wild month of March with a fittingly stormy evening, with showers and severe thunderstorms for some. The biggest risk from these storms, besides heavy rain and lightning, is the potential for damaging wind gusts over 60mph. However, there is also the chance for some hail or an isolated tornado or two in the stronger storms. Storms will sweep from west to east across the area late this afternoon into the evening, and offshore before midnight. The rest of the night will still feature lots of clouds, leftover lighter showers, and still mild overnight lows around or above 50 degrees.
FRIDAY
April begins with some quieter weather, no fooling. But it's back to seasonable temps in the low to mid 50s for Friday with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. A spotty rain shower or two may linger, but most of the day is dry. Brisk winds will linger as well, with a west to northwest breeze around 15-25 mph (gusting 30-35mph) helping to usher in the cooler (but not cold) air. Winds will diminish later Friday night into the weekend, but look for a chillier Friday night low down around the freezing mark (32°).
SATURDAY
After all the temperature ups and downs in March, early April looks rather level temperature-wise, with highs not straying too far from seasonable levels for this time of year. So highs on Saturday will be in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies and lighter winds. It's the better of the two weekend days, with some April showers back in the forecast come Sunday.
SUNDAY
A weak disturbance sliding through on Sunday will produce partly to mostly cloudy skies and a few passing rain showers, but no heavy rains or washouts are expected on Sunday. With more clouds and a few raindrops, we'll shave a few degrees off of Saturday's highs, with low 50s expected to wrap up the weekend on Sunday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Highs inch back into the mid 50s on Monday, a dry day to start the new work and school week with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. A shower or two is possible Monday night into Tuesday, but temperatures will inch up a few more degrees to near 60° by Tuesday
