Summer is officially less than a week away, and that's about how long it will take for things to turn warmer and more humid again, despite the presence of a nearby upper-level low. That's settling into the Virginias and the Carolinas over the next couple of days, all while high pressure settling into New England is king around here. That area of high pressure continues to provide a stretch of comfortable, rain-free days through the middle of next week. After another bright weekend day in the lower 70s followed by another starry weekend night in the lower 50s, temperatures will gradually tick up each workday before finally breaking into the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday. We'll upgrade to the middle 80s Friday into the first weekend of Summer when some rain and rumbles may sneak back into the forecast.
REST OF THE WEEKEND
High pressure over eastern Canada will start to press down in our direction, and will be our main weather player. A clockwise flow around that high will eventually shift the winds from the northeast to the east funneling cool air into our direction. Thanks to plenty of dry air also being funneled into our direction from the high, humidity values will remain quite low for the rest of the weekend. The jet stream begins to carve out an East Coast trough on Sunday, and some energy will pass by to our southwest as this happens. Some showers are possible across southwestern Pennsylvania and Maryland, but shouldn't come any closer than that. Skies will remain fairly blue with just a few clouds streaming in out ahead of those showers well to our south and west. Those patchy clouds will diminish overnight leading to another round of free air conditioning as temperatures fall to 50 degrees.
EARLY TO MID NEXT WEEK
As our cut off low develops to our south farther down the East Coast, we will still be under the influence of sprawling high pressure to our north. That high should become centered over New England later Monday into Tuesday, and should continue to supply a good deal of sunshine and a solid dose of comfort. Easterly onshore winds continue, albeit light, but enough to keep highs locked in the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday, a tad below our normal mid-June high of 80 degrees. Thanks to the drier and pleasant weather persisting however, there will likely be few complaints. All the while, a stronger onshore flow and a closer proximity to the cut-off low will keep persistent rain chances across Virginia and the Carolinas. Wednesday should continue our stretch of dry and sunny days while afternoon highs return closer to seasonable levels around 80 degrees.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Eventually, that pesky low may begin to drift up the coast in our direction, perhaps drawn north by Friday as a cold front extending from Canada down into the Midwest approaches. Presuming that happens, plan on an uptick in warmth, humidity, and shower chances Friday. It's probably still dry on Thursday with highs in the low 80s followed by mid 80s on Friday.
UPCOMING WEEKEND
Some showers and a few thunderstorms may spill over into the first day of Summer Saturday, which officially begins around 5:45 PM. Coincidentally, it'll be warm and humid otherwise with highs in the middle 80s. An approaching cold front looks like it'll take its sweet time moving into the northern Mid-Atlantic, so it's probably even warmer and more humid on Sunday with some unsettled weather possible either late or at night. We'll keep you posted...