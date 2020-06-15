Summer is officially less than a week away, and that's about how long it will take for things to turn hot and humid again, despite the presence of a nearby upper-level low. That's settling into the Carolinas through the middle of the week with rounds of rain, all while high pressure settling into New England is king around here. That area of high pressure, responsible for a lovely weekend, continues to provide a stretch of dry and comfortable days to start the work week before humidity levels and thunderstorm chances gradually increase Thursday into the weekend. Until then, plan of plenty of sunshine and patchy clouds through Wednesday with temperatures gradually ticking up each day before fianlly breaking into the lower 80s again Thursday. We'll upgrade to the middle 80s Friday then to 90 degrees Saturday, coincidentally, on the first day of Summer.
THROUGH WEDNESDAY
As a cut off low develops to our south farther down the East Coast, we will still be under the influence of sprawling high pressure to our north. That high will become centered over New England later Monday into Tuesday, and should continue to supply a good deal of sunshine and a solid dose of comfort. Easterly onshore winds continue, albeit light, but enough to keep highs locked in the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday, a tad below our normal mid-June high of 80 degrees. Thanks to the drier and pleasant weather persisting however, there will likely be few complaints. All the while, a stronger onshore flow and a closer proximity to the cut-off low will keep persistent rain chances across the Virginias and the Carolinas. Wednesday should continue our stretch of dry and sunny days while afternoon highs return closer to seasonable levels around or just above 80 degrees.
LATE WEEK
Eventually, that pesky cut-off low to our south looks to begin to drift up the coast later Thursday into Friday while a cold front extending from Canada down into the Midwest moves a little closer. As the wind flow turns more south or southwesterly ahead of the cold front, we can plan on an uptick in warmth, humidity, and shower and thunderstorm chances. Thursday likely stays mostly dry with just a slight chance for a late-day or nighttime shower or thunderstorm, especially in southern areas, as highs reach the low 80s. Friday looks like it will feature a slightly greater chance for a shower or thunderstorm in all areas as highs keep climbing into the mid 80s.
THE WEEKEND
Some showers and a few thunderstorms may spill over into the first day of summer Saturday, which officially begins at 5:45 PM EDT. Coincidentally, it will be very warm and humid otherwise with highs in the upper 80s. An approaching cold front looks like it will take its sweet time moving into the northern Mid-Atlantic, so Sunday will likely stay quite warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and some unsettled weather possible either later in the afternoon or at night. Stay tuned for further updates!