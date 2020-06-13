If you prefer drier and brighter weather, then the trend is no doubt your friend through later next week. What initially looked like an unsettled stretch of weather has steadily trended nicer and nicer with each passing day. It will be cooler than normal for the middle of June for a while, especially this weekend, when highs are in the lower to middle 70s and lows are around 50. These numbers gradually trend north as we go through the work week, all while rain chances lurk just to our south across the lower Mid-Atlantic. For the second time in less than a month, a cut-off low to our south and west will linger for an extended period of time and be the cause for daily rain chances from the Virginias on south. But also for the second time in less than a month, it's a big bubble of high pressure that should lead to very little trouble weather-wise for us.
THE WEEKEND
High pressure over eastern Canada will start to press down in our direction, and will be our main weather player. A clockwise flow around that high will eventually shift the winds from the northeast and then east, a cooler wind direction. As a result, highs will ease back into the middle 70s on Saturday, and then the lower 70s on Sunday, with low humidity levels both days. The jet stream begins to carve out its East Coast trough over the weekend, and some energy will pass by to our southwest as this happens. Some showers are possible across southwestern Pennsylvania and Maryland but shouldn't come any closer, which should provide us with a dry and comfortable weekend. And tucked in between a pair of pleasant weekend days, a comfortably cool Saturday night with lows in the upper 40s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
As our cut off low develops to our south farther down the East Coast, we'll still be under the influence of our sprawling high pressure. That high should become centered over New England later Monday into Tuesday, and should continue to supply a good deal of sunshine and a solid dose of comfort. Easterly onshore winds continue, albeit light, but enough to keep highs locked in the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday, a tad below our average mid-June high of 80 degrees. But with the drier and pleasant weather persisting, there will likely be few complaints. All the while, a stronger onshore flow and a closer proximity to the cut-off low will keep persistent rain chances across Virginia and the Carolinas.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Eventually, that pesky low may begin to drift up the coast in our direction, perhaps drawn north by Friday as a cold front approaches from Canada. Presuming that happens, clouds and rain chances, along with temperatures too, will increase later in the week, especially by Friday, with a shower or thunderstorm possible later in the week. But as we learned back in late May with a similar setup and are being reminded of with this developing one, cut-off lows are notoriously fickle and difficult to forecast. So there is some uncertainty the farther out in time we go.