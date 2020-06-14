Sunday was almost a carbon-copy of Saturday as the day featured mostly sunny skies with a very cool start in the morning (lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s) followed by a somewhat cool afternoon, albeit still rather pleasant, with highs in the low to a few mid 70s. Typical highs this time of the year should be around 80 degrees. Summer is officially less than a week away, and that's about how long it will take for things to turn warmer and more humid again, despite the presence of a nearby upper-level low. That low will be settling into the Virginias and the Carolinas over the next couple of days, all while high pressure settling into New England is king for our area. That area of high pressure will continue to provide a stretch of comfortable, rain-free days through the middle of the new week. After another cool night tonight with lows once again dropping close to 50 degrees, temperatures will gradually tick up each workday before finally breaking into the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday. We'll keep climbing through the 80s Friday into the first weekend of summer when some rain and rumbles of thunder sneak back into the forecast.
TONIGHT
High pressure over eastern Canada will continue pressing slowly in our direction tonight keeping plenty of cool and dry air in place. Patchy clouds that moved in during the day Sunday well out ahead of some showers out across southwestern Pennsylvania and western Maryland will diminish overnight making for another round of free air conditioning. Overnight lows will again drop to around 50 degrees.
EARLY TO MID WEEK
As a cut off low develops to our south farther down the East Coast, we will still be under the influence of sprawling high pressure to our north. That high will become centered over New England later Monday into Tuesday, and should continue to supply a good deal of sunshine and a solid dose of comfort. Easterly onshore winds continue, albeit light, but enough to keep highs locked in the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday, a tad below our normal mid-June high of 80 degrees. Thanks to the drier and pleasant weather persisting however, there will likely be few complaints. All the while, a stronger onshore flow and a closer proximity to the cut-off low will keep persistent rain chances across the Virginias and the Carolinas. Wednesday should continue our stretch of dry and sunny days while afternoon highs return closer to seasonable levels around or just above 80 degrees.
LATE WEEK
Eventually, that pesky cut-off low to our south looks to begin to drift up the coast later Thursday into Friday while a cold front extending from Canada down into the Midwest moves a little closer. As the wind flow turns more south or southwesterly ahead of the cold front, we can plan on an uptick in warmth, humidity, and shower and thunderstorm chances. Thursday likely stays mostly dry with just a slight chance for a late-day or nighttime shower or thunderstorm, especially in southern areas, as highs reach the low 80s. Friday looks like it will feature a slightly greater chance for a shower or thunderstorm in all areas as highs keep climbing into the mid 80s.
NEXT WEEKEND
Some showers and a few thunderstorms may spill over into the first day of summer Saturday, which officially begins at 5:45 PM EDT. Coincidentally, it will be very warm and humid otherwise with highs in the upper 80s. An approaching cold front looks like it will take its sweet time moving into the northern Mid-Atlantic, so Sunday will likely stay quite warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and some unsettled weather possible either later in the afternoon or at night. Stay tuned for further updates!