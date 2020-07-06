A cold front gradually worked its way south from Southern New England today, but it didn't offer any relief from the heat and humidity. However, it will cause showers and thunderstorms to erupt across the region this afternoon and those will linger into the evening. Without much flow in the atmosphere, these storms have dropped copious amounts of rain on parts of the area already with radar estimates of over 3.0". The potential for more storms to hover over the same location for an extended period of time this evening may lead to flooding in spots so be on the lookout. Along with the flooding downpours, hail of over 1.0" and damaging wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour are possible with the storms through this evening. The aforementioned cold front will then lift north through Pennsylvania as a warm front on Tuesday technically putting us back into the "warm sector", but once again there will be no noticeable change when it comes to the heat and humidity. In fact, the heat and humidity is not expected to crack at any point during the workweek. The warm sector and general instability created by the daytime heating will present the chance for pop-up afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and again on Wednesday. The instability may also lead to some pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening later this week, but adding to that will be an area of low pressure traveling northeast from the Carolinas. As this low hugs the Mid-Atlantic Coast, while continuing to travel northeast, we should see a slightly better chance for some rain toward the weekend, especially as you get closer to the Jersey Shore.
TONIGHT
The storms that fired up this afternoon will continue to linger across the region this evening bring more heavy rain, large hail, and damaging wind gusts. With the loss of daytime heating the storms will diminish by midnight tonight. At that point, we can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the night and some patchy fog, which may get pretty dense in locations hardest hit by the storms. Temperatures will retreat back to around 70° while dew points remain high the 60s to near 70, so the air conditioning units are a must, if you have them, again tonight.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Winds will retain a south or southwesterly component Tuesday and Wednesday, keeping dew points on the high side in the upper 60s to low 70s. That means another couple of hot days with highs near 90° will be met by an overall "sauna-like" feel. As is often the case when both heat and humidity come together, showers and thunderstorms bubble up along with clouds during the afternoon, before diminishing after dark. Thanks to a strong ridge in the jet stream combined with the lack of any real surface features, once again no organized strong or severe storms are expected, mainly just some downpours and gusty winds. Tuesday’s activity appears to be rather isolated. Wednesday’s coverage of showers and storms maybe just a tad greater thanks to a weak cold front moving across the Great Lakes into Upstate New York. Bottom line is, much of this time period will be partly sunny, dry, and steamy. Some upper-level ridging builds overhead Thursday which should act to suppress most of any shower and thunderstorm activity for a day. We won’t entirely rule out an isolated PM shower or storm Thursday given the heat and humidity, but the bottom line is, at this time most of the region appears to stay dry. It will be equally as hot and humid however as the two days prior with highs in the low 90s and feeling even more uncomfortable when humidity is factored into the equation. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies otherwise, with a starry night to follow as lows dip into the upper 60s.
FRIDAY INTO THIS WEEKEND
By Friday or Saturday for the week ahead, our pattern may start to break down as an upper-level trough appears to dig in from the north and west while a surface cold front also approaches from the north and west. It’s also possible an area of low pressure will be sliding up the Eastern Seaboard. If all of these things do indeed come together, we may be looking at a cloudier and stormier time either Friday or Saturday, possibly both days, which would also help to lead to slightly cooler, but still very warm temperatures. This is still a few days away though, meaning a lot could change between now and then.