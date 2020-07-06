Weather Alert

PAC011-077-089-095-062115- /O.NEW.KPHI.SV.W.0128.200706T2031Z-200706T2115Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ 431 PM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020 The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... South central Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 431 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Bath to near Claussville, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Emmaus, Northampton, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Slatington, Bath, Walnutport, Topton, West Easton, Tatamy, Steuben, Glendon, Kunkletown, Neffs and Coffeetown. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 48 and 67. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 40 and 76. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && LAT...LON 4066 7519 4065 7520 4063 7519 4042 7558 4058 7583 4081 7553 4081 7548 4084 7549 4090 7541 TIME...MOT...LOC 2031Z 303DEG 11KT 4071 7540 4058 7567 HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH $$