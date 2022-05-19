Ready or not, here it comes! Many think Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff of summer, but Mother Nature will make a case that summer begins this weekend. Well, at least it will be a summer preview of sorts, with a pair of 90-something-degree days Saturday and Sunday, therefore plenty of heat and humidity too. So soak up the last vestiges of comfort tonight under partly cloudy skies, for the warmth and humidity will both be on the rise starting Friday. Highs should shoot up into the mid 80s Friday with partly sunny skies, although the Poconos may be briefly cooled off with a passing afternoon or evening thunderstorm. Then it's mid 90s on Saturday with possible record highs and low 90s on Sunday, with sticky and summery sunshine both days. An approaching cold front will bring the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms anywhere later Sunday, but not everyone gets wet. However, everyone should return to a cooler, comfier, and more spring-like feel early next week with partly sunny skies and highs back in the low 70s Monday and Tuesday.
TONIGHT
Besides a spotty shower early this evening, mostly north of the Lehigh Valley, expect partly cloudy skies and our last cooler and comfier night for a while. Lows will be in the mid 50s overnight, as we await our summery surge's arrival on Friday.
FRIDAY
Here comes the heat and humidity, with Friday the first day of a three day stretch of mid-summer-like warmth. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Friday, with partly sunny skies and higher humidity levels making it feel a bit warmer than it already is. We won't break any records on Friday, but highs will be a good 10 degrees warmer than average for mid to late May. While most of the day is dry, a shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon, mainly north of I-78 and especially in the Poconos. Warmer overnight lows will remain in the mid 60s Friday night.
SATURDAY
The heat is on this weekend, all weekend long as our a Sunday cold front will now be slower to arrive, prolonging the 90-degree heat into Sunday now as well. Saturday will still be the hotter and drier day, with highs into the low to mid 90s for most of us and record highs likely challenged. The record in Allentown is 92° (set in 1934) and in Reading it is 96° (set in 1996). Both have the potential to be broken, especially Allentown. Higher humidity will tack on a few more degrees as to how hot it will actually feel. Saturday will be the first 90-degree day of the year, a little ahead of our average first 90-degree day, which is May 30th.
SUNDAY
With the slower cold front, Sunday is now partly sunny, hot, and humid with highs in the low 90s, but more cumulus cloud development and a few late day or evening thunderstorms will likely trim a few degrees off Saturday's highs. Still, another unseasonably hot and sticky day by May standards is ours to sweat to before relief finally arrives behind our slow cold frontal passage Sunday night.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Relief arrives, to the tune of 70° highs Monday and Tuesday with partly sunny skies both days, with comfier overnight lows either side of 50 degrees. Monday will be a little breezy and may start with some clouds, but both days look mainly dry and noticeably cooler than the weekend as spring returns.
