It's always great when the nicest weather in any given forecast happens to coincide with the weekend, and it's even nicer when it's a holiday weekend. Indeed, weather in a word for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend is sun-tastic! The days will be comfortably warm with boatloads of sunshine, while the nights are mostly clear and even more comfortably cool, with refreshingly low humidity levels day and night. It's quintessential early September weather through Monday, and we have high pressure to thank for the sun-sational stretch. That high will drift from the Ohio Valley on Saturday to pretty much overhead early Sunday and then off the New England coast and into eastern Canada early next week. Other than shifting wind directions as the high continues on its course, our weather won't change that much for the next three days, and the dry and pleasant weather should cooperate with any and all outdoor activities over the holiday weekend. By the middle and end of next week, our winds will shift more from the south, allowing an increase in moisture ahead of a slow moving cold front. That means more clouds, higher humidity levels, and the return of shower and thunderstorm chances starting Wednesday.
TONIGHT
Winds will relax overnight under mostly clear skies as our high pressure continues to build into the area. The mainly clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop into mid 50s, certainly cool and comfy enough to open up those windows and give the air conditioner a nice break.
THIS WEEKEND
A big bubble of high pressure means no trouble weather-wise, with mostly sunny skies and nothing more than some patchy clouds for both Saturday and Sunday. Our average high for early September is in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, and that's precisely where we should be each weekend afternoon. With low humidity, it will be comfortably and seasonably warm by day, with another foray into the 50s expected for Saturday night.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
High pressure sliding off to our northeast will set up more of an onshore wind off the ocean, but otherwise our weather remains the same. Expect sunshine and some patchy clouds on Labor Day, making us three for three for the holiday weekend weather-wise. Highs will inch up into the low 80s, and humidity levels may creep up just a bit compared to the weekend but remain well within the tolerable range. Tuesday will trend partly sunny but remain mainly dry, with perhaps just the smallest of chances of an isolated shower or thunderstorm with highs in the low 80s once again.
LATER NEXT WEEK
All good things must come to an end, and that end comes the second half of next week, as a slow moving cold front approaches from the west by next weekend and draws up a southerly flow of moisture and higher humidity out ahead of it. That means more clouds, still some sun, but higher humidity and daily shower and thunderstorm chances from at least Wednesday through Friday. Highs will likely remain around or a little above 80 degrees despite a bit more unsettled pattern.