While our Thursday wasn't as sunny or as comfortable as what we were spoiled with the rest of the week so far, it was still a fairly nice day. Sure, there was some haze high up in the sky courtesy of some of that wildfire smoke, and humidity levels came up a bit as promised. But it wasn't all that sticky, and it was a mainly dry day as well with highs around 80 degrees. A shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out through this evening, but any activity should be fairly spotty. The better chance of some showers and thunderstorms arrives later Friday, ahead of our next cold front. Even then, activity will only be scattered, but there could be a few gusty storms or heavy downpours, especially along and north of the I-78 corridor. That cold front will sweep the humidity as well as any storms out to sea Friday night ,setting us up with a nice first weekend of August with plenty of sunshine, comfortably warm highs in the low 80s, and a return of the lower humidity, at least for a few days. Some sticky and stormy weather will return on Monday ahead of yet another cold front, then drier and seasonably warm weather returns by the middle of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected for Thursday night, with the chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the evening but only spotty activity at most. There will be some leftover haze as well from the day, which should become less of a factor by Friday and into the weekend. It will be muggier than recent nights and milder too, with lows mostly in the mid 60s. Despite the small chance for rain, most of the night should remain dry.
FRIDAY
In an otherwise dry week, Friday remains our best chance for a few thunderstorms, but chances have gone down a little from recent days in terms of how widespread the activity will be. Expect a good deal of clouds mixed with some hazy sun, and a rather but not excessively humid day that will likely be more dry than wet overall. However, a few primarily afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms will develop, with areas from the Lehigh Valley on north more favored to see any stronger storms. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, so rather humid but certainly not too warm by early August standards. Any thunderstorms that do form will sldie southeast and weaken the first half of Friday night, with some clearing and drying late.
THIS WEEKEND
If you liked the dry and comfy sunshine we had the first half of the week, and what wasn't to like, you'll love what the first weekend of August has in store. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday, with seasonably warm highs in the low to mid 80s and a return of the comfy humidity levels. Lows will dip back into the upper 50s at night, more great mid-summer sleeping weather.
MONDAY
Rain chances and humidity levels will be on the rise next week, but not our high temps, which will remain in the low 80s. But it will be stickier with more clouds, some hazy sun, and the better chance of a few showers and storms Monday and Monday night. So shower and storm chances surround the weekend Friday and Monday, but the weekend itself looks great! Isn't it nice when the timing works out like that?
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
While a shower or thunderstorm may linger into Tuesday, most of Tuesday and likely all of Wednesday and possibly Thursday too looks dry and seasonably warm with highs in the lower 80s and fairly pleasant and comfortable weather by early August standards. Thunderstorm chances may not return until the very end of the week, with no hot weather in sight, which has been a common theme for much of this humid but not hot summer so far.
