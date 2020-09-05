What a Labor Day Weekend! A big area of high pressure, which bring sunny weather, takes care of us again, today.
On Sunday, a shower will pop up over a spot or two in the afternoon as a weak piece of energy crosses over us. More than anything, that piece of energy just adds some more clouds to the sky. In fact, it'll add enough white, puffy clouds to the sky on Sunday to call the day partly sunny.
We're mostly sunny again on Monday, and it will still feel comfortable outside during the day. Monday night, you'll start noticing the humidity again.
Then, it's humid on Tuesday, and it stays humid through the rest of next week. Because of that more humid air, we'll see a few thunderstorms pop up in the afternoons Wednesday through Saturday (9/12).
TODAY
Enjoy those sunny skies and the low humidity. Highs end up just shy of 80. Sunset is at 7:26 PM.
TONIGHT
We'll see another moonlit night (we just had the full moon on Wednesday, so there's a lot of moonlight). It'll feel chilly with lows in the low to mid 50s. The lower end of that range goes to the Poconos.
SUNDAY & LABOR DAY
You'll notice a few more clouds in the sky. In the afternoon, a few spots will get a brief shower. Overall, Sunday is a nice, partly sunny day. Don't let that shot at a quick shower affect your plans. It won't last long, and it won't dump much rain. On Monday, everyone is sunny and dry. The air will feel nice and comfortable both days with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY THROUGH NEXT SATURDAY
Because it'll be humid again, it's more August weather. We had a lot of afternoons in August where storms would pop up in the afternoon because it's humid, and that's the case Wednesday through Saturday. We're watching the timing of a cold front because when it crosses, it'll spark a lot of storms. The computer weather models we use to forecast don't have a good feel on which day it'll pass next week, yet. They just know it's in the cards. In a day or two, we'll be able to pinpoint this for you. Trust your 69 News Weather Team to keep you updated on air, online, and on our weather app.