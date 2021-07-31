So far, the National Weather Service has confirmed 7 tornadoes across eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Thursday, a rare outbreak in this part of the country. Damage surveys continue in the Lehigh Valley, with findings expected to come in later Saturday. Thankfully, we've been treated to quiet weather after Thursday's storms, as a more comfortable air mass arrived on Friday and will be with us through the start of the weekend. In fact, there's a bit of a fall feel to things early Saturday morning as we're waking up to widespread 50s. Plenty of sunshine should erase that cool start, as highs bounce back into the upper 70s on a sunny Saturday afternoon, the better of the two weekend days. Not that Sunday will be a washout, but clouds will increase and deliver our next chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms, although there aren't any severe storm concerns at the moment. The dry and pleasant weather returns to start next week for Monday and Tuesday, with additional shower or thunderstorm chances later in the week. One thing lacking from our forecast as July turns into August is heat and humidity, as there isn't much of either through the next seven days. So be sure to enjoy the break from the summer muggies!
SATURDAY
Weather in a word: sun-sational! Although it may feel a bit more like early September than the last day of July. High pressure should move right overhead during the day, providing lots of sunshine. Expect a cool and crisp start with some patchy morning fog, and a pleasant finish with lots of sunshine, refreshingly low dew points in the 40s to around 50 degrees, and highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. With clear to partly cloudy skies and light winds expected Saturday night, lows once again should dip down to comfy cool levels in the mid to upper 50s.
SUNDAY
While not as nice as Saturday, our Sunday won't be a washout and all bad. Expect some sunshine in the morning to give way to more clouds as the day progresses, with a few showers and thunderstorms developing as the day progresses. A pair of low pressures will pivot on through, one to our north over the Great Lakes and one to our south along the Mid-Atlantic coast. The heavier rain may end up splitting our area to the north and south, but we should be able to bridge the gap with at least some showers and a few thunderstorms. However, the threat for severe weather is fairly low, and we're not expecting anything close to what transpired on Thursday. Instead, it's just some garden variety thunderstorms, although a few downpours are certainly possible in any storm. Highs will only be in the mid 70s, thanks to the increased clouds and rain chances.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Another nice day in the mold of Saturday is forecast, with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and highs right around 80 degrees. Similar to Saturday, another broad area of high pressure from the upper Midwest and Great Lakes will advance towards our region. We’ll likely see lows dip down into the 50s again Monday night as that high pressure system moves overhead. High pressure now appears as though it will remain in control for Tuesday keeping the day dry with comfortable humidity and a mix of sun and clouds. Highs should continue to run a bit below normal for early August topping out right around 80 degrees.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Some uncertainty with the forecast starts to unfold as we move into the middle and latter portion of the week. An area of low pressure somewhere to our southwest looks to cut-off from the main flow of the jet stream in the upper levels of the atmosphere. At the same time, a front looks to stall out along the East Coast with little waves of low pressure occasionally riding northward along the boundary. Just how close these various features get to our region remains to be seen, but at this time we’ll at least allow for a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm from Wednesday through the rest of the week with some sun and highs staying mostly in the low 80s. It’s certainly possible this forecast could end up being drier and sunnier, or wetter and cloudier. Stay tuned!
