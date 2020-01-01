Happy New Year and welcome to 2020, and it looks like the new year is picking up right where the old one left off. Sure, it was a little chilly and brisk on our New Year’s Day, at least compared to where we’ve been recently and where we’re going later this week. But even though highs today were only around 40 degrees and breezes add an extra chill, today was our 11th day in a row of above average high temperatures, and we should tack on at least another 4 or 5 days to that stretch through early next week. In fact, 50-something-degree high temperatures will return by Friday and Saturday, but the warmth will come with a price, the first steadier rain of the new year. Temperatures return closer to seasonable levels for most of next week in the upper 30s and low 40s, but even that is just a bit above average for early January. At least for now, there’s still no big arctic outbreaks or winter storm chances in the forecast.
TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY
Skies should finally turn out mostly clear overnight, and it should be the clearest we’ve been since last Saturday. The brisk daytime breeze should diminish, as low temperatures drop into the low to mid 20s, the coldest night we’ve seen since Christmas. Thursday gets the nod as the pick day of the forecast, with some rare mostly sunny skies to start the day followed by some increasing clouds later in the day. Winds will be lighter compared to Wednesday, with milder southwest breezes pushing highs into the upper 40s by afternoon.
THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY
Clouds will thicken Thursday night with some occasional rain and drizzle developing after midnight and continuing into Friday, which looks rather damp but shouldn’t be a washout. Despite the clouds and raindrops, highs will inch up a few degrees more to near 50 degrees. Our next low pressure will track up the Interstate 95 corridor more or less right overhead our area, putting us on the warmer side of yet another storm, at least for most of it. Rainfall amounts look to be around 0.25” to 0.50”, a decent soaking but not enough rain to cause any flooding concerns.
SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT
Our slow moving storm will continue to bring some periods of rain and drizzle for us into the start of the weekend on Saturday, but also continued mild temperatures with highs inching up a bit farther into the low 50s. Upt to another 0.50” of rain is expected, with a little more closer to the shore. Once low pressure lifts to our northeast and off the New England coast Saturday night, some colder air will work around the back side of the storm and allow the rain to mix with and change to snow as lows drop into the lower 30s Saturday night. No appreciable accumulations are expected, though a coating of snow is possible in spots, especially in the higher elevations.
SUNDAY INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK
We'll try to dry things out as the first weekend of 2020 wraps up as clouds and maybe some Sunday morning flurries give way to some sunshine. Cooler air returns on brisk and blustery northwest winds that may gust up to 40 miles-per-hour on Sunday, with afternoon highs back closer to 40 degrees. Those winds add an extra chill, and keep the wind chill below freezing throughout the day on Sunday. We’ll start the new work and school week on Monday with mostly cloudy skies, seasonably cool highs around 40°, and perhaps a few snow flurries. There is a chance for a steadier period of snow and/or rain on Tuesday as a fast moving system clips through the area.