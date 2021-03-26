Friday started like Thursday did with plenty of clouds and even a few showers along with some patchy fog. Once we got to the late morning however through the rest of the day, unlike Thursday, a decent amount of sunshine made a return to the region. Temperatures also soared ahead of a cold front with many seeing highs well into the 70s and even some lower 80s! As of 2pm this afternoon, Allentown, Philly, and Trenton all set new record high temperatures with Reading very close to a tie, as well as Mount Pocono. A cold front also tracked through, and as it did, our winds really kicked up. Numerous gusts of 40 to 50 miles-per-hour were seen but these winds should gradually be diminishing as we head into the nighttime hours. Behind our front, it’s still mild for the weekend, but not as warm. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the low 60s and thankfully much less wind than Friday, with this being the better of the two weekend days. Come Sunday, another cold front will bring another round of wet weather to wrap up the weekend, with a brisk and cool start to next week likely following.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Early on, winds will remain gusty in the wake of our cold front moving through, but expect those gusts to get dramatically lower as the evening wears on, with eventually gusts dropping below 15 miles-per-hour once we get past midnight. Skies will also turn out mainly clear as low temperatures drop back to cooler levels, although still certainly well above normal for this time of the year, in the mid 40s.
SATURDAY
Behind our cold front, there’s no true cold air, as Saturday’s highs will still be a good 10 to 15 degrees above average and in the mid 60s. But the 70s will have been swept away by our front, not to return again for the foreseeable future. Still, a nice spring day on Saturday is expected with mostly sunny skies and lighter winds, certainly the better of the two weekend days.
SUNDAY
Our next cold front will bring lots of clouds and breezes to wrap up the weekend and our next opportunity for some rain, with between a half inch to one inch of rain possible on Sunday. Despite the wet weather, it will remain mild with highs in the low 60s ahead of our next cold front. We will need to keep an eye on the potential for some thunderstorms believe it or not later in the afternoon into the early evening as our cold front crosses the region. Some data shows enough instability and wind shear across the area to lead to an isolated severe threat with damaging wind gusts the main concern. The best chance for this would be the further south you head from Interstate 78.
MONDAY
Look out for a bright but blustery and cool start to the new work and school week on Monday, with partly to mostly sunny skies returning but with highs back to seasonable levels in the low 50s. Factor in a gusty northwest breeze, and it will feel cooler.
TUESDAY
Tuesday should see the winds diminish again as high pressure builds overhead and moves offshore. The high should also keep our weather dry with just a bit more cloud cover mixed with sunshine compared to Monday thanks to a weak disturbance moving by to our south. Highs should also get a little warmer, climbing back into the upper 50s with more of a southerly wind flow.
WEDNESDAY
Skies turn cloudier on Wednesday, but temperatures continue to get warmer, as a cold front advances closer to the region from our west. Out ahead of this front, a southwesterly wind flow will aid in pushing highs back into the mid 60s, even with more clouds. A few showers are also not out of the question, especially later in the day, but dry times look to dominate at this point overall compared to wet times.
TRACK THE WEATHER: