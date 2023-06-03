After a hot day Friday, high temperatures in several cases were about 20 degrees cooler on Saturday with many returning to the middle 70s for highs along with mostly cloudy skies. A backdoor cold front has been moving from northeast to southwest through the region, and parts of our area to the west and southwest were on the warmer side of this boundary seeing a bit more sunshine and high temperatures at or just above 80 degrees. The sharp contrast in temperatures over a short distant combined with the frontal boundary did help to touch off isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms with parts of the Poconos and areas near and west of Interstate 81 perhaps even seeing strong wind gusts, downpours, and hail. Skies will eventually turn out mainly clear tonight with cooler air settling in. Sunday looks quite pleasant under mostly sunny skies. Despite the abnormally dry spring and an increasing need for rain, with parts of eastern PA now deemed to be in a moderate drought, there's little beneficial or soaking rain in sight. There will be a chance of a few spotty showers sometime during the middle of next week but no slam dunk for any widespread measurable rainfall. Expect a stretch of partly sunny and cooler, mostly 70-something-degree days next week with a shower here or there Tuesday through Thursday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
We'll continue to track a backdoor cold front making its way southwestward across the region early on this evening. While a very early isolated shower or thunderstorm can't entirely be ruled out (could even see an isolated cell with strong winds and hail), mainly west or southwest, much of the activity will be gone by sunset. We then expect skies to turn out mainly clear overnight as a surge of cooler air builds in on a northwest wind flow. Overnight lows should dip down into the upper 40s, much cooler compared to previous nights.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
High pressure settles overhead for Sunday leading to mostly sunny skies, lighter breezes, and very pleasant afternoon high temperatures. We should see the numbers top out in the mid 70s. High pressure remains in control for Monday while a weak cold front moves closer from the northwest. The front may throw a little more cloud cover our way for Monday, but skies should be no worse than partly sunny. Look for afternoon highs Monday to reach the seasonable upper 70s. Low pressure will slowly spin southeast of New England, eventually backing in towards New England next week but largely leaving us alone, save a few spotty showers peppered throughout next week.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
With a cut-off low meandering around New England a good chunk of next week, expect any steadier showers to largely remain up there to our north and east, as much as we'd love to have some beneficial rain. Instead, we'll likely have a string of partly sunny and slightly cooler than average days, with highs mostly in the 70s for much of the week, although Wednesday may struggle to get above 70 degrees. These numbers are a bit below our average high in early June, which is approaching 80 degrees. While the aforementioned low may be close enough at times for a few spotty showers here and there, perhaps most likely from Tuesday through Thursday though difficult to time, they will not provide the soaking we need. Instead, it's just a few isolated to widely scattered showers here and there, and much of the time and perhaps much of the area may stay mostly dry.
