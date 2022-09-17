After a taste of early fall to end the work and school week, things felt more like late summer as we worked into our Saturday afternoon. The day started not as cool as Friday morning when many of us dropped into the 40s. This go around we saw lows in the mid to upper 50s…still refreshingly cool regardless. High pressure overhead brought another day full of sunshine with less haze this go around from that smoke due to western wildfires. High temperatures Saturday afternoon returned to more seasonable levels in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. The warming trend will continue Sunday, along with the sunny and dry weather, as high temperatures climb several degrees into the 80s. The last few days of summer next week will feel quite summery, with 80-something-degree warmth continuing under partly or mostly sunny skies. We'll have two chances for a little rain, a few showers or a thunderstorm later Monday as a weak cold front slides through, followed by some showers or a thunderstorm for at least the start of Thursday ahead of a stronger front that will bring down a bona fide shot of cooler air for next Friday and Saturday, which are fittingly the first few days of fall.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
With high pressure remaining overtop of the region tonight, skies should be mainly clear again along with light winds and refreshingly cool overnight lows. There may be a brief period where some mid and high clouds increase either side of midnight, but no rain is expected. Look for overnight lows to drop into the upper 50s.
SUNDAY
We'll wrap up the last weekend of summer with another sunny and dry day, with mostly sunny skies and even warmer temperatures. Broad high pressure will keep a tight grip on the region as its center moves off the coast bringing us more of a southwesterly wind flow. That flow will aid in increasing our temperatures, and even bring dew points and humidity up a little so that the air has a little more sticky feel to it, although certainly nothing too terribly uncomfortable. Highs should climb into the mid 80s, warmer than our average mid-September high in the upper 70s. The smoky haze should move offshore and become less of a factor for the second half of the weekend.
MONDAY
Overall, the warmer and drier than average pattern should be the rule through the first half of next week. There will be a front initially over Upstate New York and New England that will be the focal point for some showers and thunderstorms. By Monday afternoon, that frontal boundary will be pushing further south and will prepare to cross the region by the evening. A warm and slightly more humid southwesterly wind flow ahead of the front will aid in once again pushing our highs up into the middle 80s leading to some instability in the atmosphere. As the front approaches, we expect at least a couple showers and maybe even a thunderstorm to pop up during Monday afternoon and at least early Monday evening, although it should very much be hit-or-miss in nature. Your best odds to see any showers or a storm will be near and north of Interstate 78, and especially across the Poconos, Schuylkill County, and northern New Jersey. Chances to see anything drop off drastically once you work south of Interstate 78. While an isolated storm with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain can’t entirely be ruled out, no organized strong to severe storms are expected Monday.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Behind Monday’s cold front, high pressure from the Great Lakes will return meaning the last few full days of summer will be keepers. We expect partly to mostly sunny skies and continued warmth for Tuesday and Wednesday, but not as warm as the previous few days. Highs will ease back from the mid 80s into the low 80s, but that's still a little warmer than average for mid-September. Lows Tuesday night should be refreshingly cool again in the upper 50s, but look for those numbers to go back to milder levels in the mid 60s again come Wednesday night.
THURSDAY
Fall begins at 9:03pm Thursday evening, and we'll see a strong cold front slide through the area to open the fall season on Thursday. Initially it looked like this front would come through late in the day, and out ahead of it, we would see quite a warm-up with a big uptick in humidity as well, before showers and thunderstorms crossed the area late. Latest forecast guidance however suggests the cold front moves through quicker, perhaps tracking across the region as early as Thursday morning or midday. Because of this, we have moved up our chance for a shower or thunderstorm to Thursday morning or midday, with a drier and perhaps sunnier period expected during the afternoon as we get behind the front. This is still several days out and the timing of the front may continue to change, however this is how things stand as of now. So with the quicker arrival of the front and showers or a thunderstorm, we now expect high temperatures Thursday to be cooler falling back into the upper 70s with a stiff breeze kicking up during the afternoon once the front moves through.
FRIDAY
For Friday, Canadian high pressure will start to build in bringing with it some much cooler air that will very much be a taste of early fall. A stray shower may linger Friday, but overall we anticipate a dry day under partly sunny skies. The bigger story though should be the temperatures as highs may only reach the upper 60s. A brisk breeze may add a little extra chill to the air there too.
