After Thursday evening's heavy rain, gusty storms, and even a confirmed tornado in Upper Bucks County, it was a much quieter start to April on Friday. Granted, it was cooler and still rather windy, and there were a few scattered rain showers as well. But we're free of any additional early season severe threats for the start of April, and there's no big storms or wild temperature swings on the radar either. Temperatures will remain close to seasonable levels and mainly in the 50s through the weekend and into most of next week as well. There are some April showers in the forecast from time to time, including later Saturday night into Sunday, and then again towards the middle and end of next week. But after a wild March, here's hoping for a less volatile April over the next 30 days.
TONIGHT
Skies should become mostly clear overnight and it will be colder than the last few nights, with lows down in the low 30s and right around the freezing mark. Blustery winds continue into the evening and add a chill, with northwest winds diminishing just a bit back down to the 10-15mph range overnight. That will drive wind chills into the 20s later tonight.
SATURDAY
After all the temperature ups and downs in March, early April looks rather level temperature-wise, with highs not straying too far from seasonable levels for this time of year. So highs on Saturday will be in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies and lighter winds. It's the better of the two weekend days, with some April showers back in the forecast the second half of the weekend. Clouds thicken Saturday night and some rain showers arrive late at night. In the Poconos, it should be cold enough for some snow showers as well.
SUNDAY
A weak disturbance sliding through on Sunday will produce mostly cloudy skies and some rain showers for most of us, but the continued threat of some snow showers in the higher elevations of the Poconos. Showers are most numerous in the morning through early afternoon, with the latter part of the day likely the driest. Highs will be in the low 50s, but colder in the Poconos where those snowflakes are possible.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Highs inch back into the mid 50s on Monday, a dry day to start the new work and school week with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. A shower or two is possible Monday night into Tuesday, but temperatures will inch up a few more degrees to near 60° by Tuesday. Tuesday looks partly to mostly cloudy but mostly dry, before wet weather and some rain return starting Tuesday night.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
The Tuesday night through Thursday time frame looks a bit unsettled, with plenty of clouds and some rain chances. One round of rain will likely slide through Tuesday night into early Wednesday, then a break, before another round of wet weather arrives for Thursday. Highs will still be close to seasonable levels despite the raindrops, mostly in the mid 50s.
