Weather Alert

DEZ001-MDZ008-NJZ001-007>010-012-013-015>023-027-PAZ060>062-070- 071-101>106-221000- /O.CON.KPHI.FZ.W.0004.200422T0600Z-200422T1200Z/ New Castle-Cecil-Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset- Middlesex-Western Monmouth-Mercer-Salem-Gloucester-Camden- Northwestern Burlington-Ocean-Cumberland-Atlantic-Cape May- Southeastern Burlington-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton-Delaware- Philadelphia-Western Chester-Eastern Chester-Western Montgomery- Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Wilmington, Elkton, Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Trenton, Pennsville, Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Jackson, Millville, Hammonton, Cape May Court House, Wharton State Forest, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Media, Philadelphia, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 334 PM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s and lower 30s are expected. * WHERE...The Lehigh Valley and southeastern Pennsylvania, much of New Jersey, northern Delaware and extreme northeastern Maryland. * WHEN...From 2:00 AM until 8:00 AM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Freezing conditions could kill sensitive plants. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$