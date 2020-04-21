Tuesday was a changeable day weather-wise, one that started with a little sunshine, followed by clouds and some showers, and then finally a narrow line of some gusty downpours and thunderstorms for some of us. That line intensified as it worked east, with severe thunderstorm warnings for some isolated strong and damaging wind gusts, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley towards the I-95 corridor and the shore. Our weather came full circle late in the day as some sun returned, and some brisk west to northwest winds behind the cold front responsible for today's weather ushered in some cooler air. Midday highs around 55 to 60 degrees fell back later in the day, and a shot of unseasonably chilly late April air becomes more established overnight into Wednesday. Freeze warnings are again flying overnight for widespread freezing temperatures, and despite lots of sunshine tomorrow, highs will only make the mid 50s, with a continued breeze adding a continued chill. While temperatures inch back at least a bit closer to 60 degrees later this week into the weekend, two rounds of a soaking rain could be in the cards later Thursday into early Friday and then again later Saturday into Sunday. So warmth and sunshine, especially together, will be hard to come by through early next week.
TONIGHT
As dry air builds in behind our departing cold front, any lingering clouds and a spotty evening shower will give way to mostly clear skies, which in turn give way to some shooting stars associated with the Lyrid Meteor Shower. It peaks with 10 to 15 fireballs an hour, typically originating from the northeast sky near the star Vega. And this time around there's a new moon, meaning no moonlight to interrupt the show. Bundle up though, as lows drop to near freezing through dawn Wednesday while winds add an extra chill and drive those wind chills below freezing. With freeze warnings up for much of the area yet again, be sure to cover up any sensitive vegetation and bring any potted plants inside.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure builds back into the area Wednesday bringing a welcome return to mostly sunny skies. Sadly, this may be our only guaranteed entirely dry day in our immediate future, so soak up the sunshine. But despite the good look of the day, it may not feel too much like late April should. First off, highs will only make it into the mid 50s despite the sunshine, and second, still brisk west to northwest winds will make an already cool day feel that much cooler. Expect those winds to still gust up to 30 miles-per-hour.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Skies should be mostly cloudy on Thursday, as our next low pressure likely tracks just to our south later Thursday into Friday. Expect some rain to develop later Thursday and likely morph into a steady to possibly soaking rain Thursday night and linger into Friday, tapering by early afternoon. Rainfall totals could end up being a widespread 0.50" to 1.00" soaking, depending on the exact track and strength of our storm. Some higher totals are possible along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor. Despite the wet weather, somewhat milder temperatures will accompany the rain with highs both days inching into the mid to upper 50s. Some sunshine is possible late in the day Friday as long as our storm departs out to sea on schedule.
THIS WEEKEND
The active pattern continues with another storm possible by the middle to end of the weekend and yet another soaking rain. Saturday look to at least start dry with some sunshine, but clouds are quick to return as the day progresses. Our next round of rain likely arrives later Saturday or Saturday night and lingers into most of Sunday, with some clouds, brisk winds, and even some rain and drizzle possibly lingering into part of Monday as well.