After waking up to a few gusty showers, expect sunshine to break out Saturday afternoon before another round of showers and gusty storms arrives later in the day - some of which could become severe. Winds and temperatures will also increase as well, with high temperatures shooting up past 70° for the first day of April. In addition to being occasionally wet and unseasonably warm, it will also be windy, with southwest winds gusting over 40mph at times, higher in any stronger thunderstorms that pop up. The severe risk is highlighted as a level 2 out of 5 with the threats being strong damaging winds, hail or an isolated tornado. Sunday will be the drier and brighter weekend day with plenty of sun from start to finish, but it will be sharply cooler than Saturday by some 20 or more degrees, with a brisk breeze making it feel a bit cooler still. The warmth quickly springs back for most of next week with 60s and 70s the norm, and a few April showers from time to time but no washouts.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
We'll have the 3 "w's" with us for Saturday to kick off April, warm, wet, and windy. Let's take them in turn. First, expect an unseasonably warm day, the first widespread 70-degree highs of the spring. Area-wide, it's likely 70-75 degrees, and we'll have some sunshine to enjoy the warmth, especially in the afternoon. But it will also be wet, at least for a portion of the day. Right now, it looks like steadier rain is likely into Saturday morning, then it's drier and sunnier midday to the afternoon. That sun could then fuel a few showers or gusty thunderstorms late in the afternoon. A quarter to half inch of rain should be the general rule, with locally higher amounts in thunderstorms. Strong southwest winds around 20-30mph will blow throughout the day, with gusts over 40mph at times, and higher in any gusty thunderstorms. There is a risk of severe weather with the threats being strong, damaging winds, hail or an isolated tornado. We'll dry out and clear out overnight Saturday, remain breezy, and significantly cool off as well.
SUNDAY
While as much as 20+ degrees cooler than Saturday, Sunday will still be the better but certainly not the warmer of the two weekend days in that it should be mostly sunny and an entirely dry day from start to finish. Highs will only be around 50°, seasonably cool for early spring but sharply cooler compared to Saturday. Plus we won't be able to entirely shake those brisk breezes either, although it won't be nearly as windy as Saturday will be. Expect northwest winds around 10-20mph and gusty at times early, then winds gradually diminish late. It's a one-day shot of cool, as warmer air returns for most of the week ahead.
MONDAY
The first half of next week looks increasingly mild as some 60-something-degree temperatures return starting Monday, and stick around through mid-week. Monday is our best bet for entirely dry day, with partly sunny skies and highs into the mid to upper 60s, with a southwest breeze around 10-20mph helping to redeliver the warmer air.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Another strong Midwest storm will be bound for the Great Lakes later Wednesday into Thursday, keeping us once again on the warm and windy side of things. As a result, highs likely approach 70 degrees again for the middle of the week Tuesday and Wednesday, with a shower or two possible Tuesday and a better chance of a few showers or a thunderstorm or two Wednesday, Wednesday night, and early Thursday. No washouts are expected, as we'll likely see at least some sunshine each day, even with the chance for some midweek raindrops.
