TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy, and mild with a few evening showers, then steadier rain late at night. Low: 53
SATURDAY: Warm and windy with morning showers, then some afternoon sunshine and a late day or evening gusty thunderstorm. High: 71
SATURDAY NIGHT: An evening shower or gusty t-storm, then partly cloudy, windy, and much colder. Low: 35
The last day of March saw a little sun early in the morning, but clouds quickly increased as the day progressed ahead of our next storm. While a few showers are possible through evening, rain chances increase with a few rounds of steadier rain, a downpour, or even a rumble of thunder late Friday night and Saturday morning. Winds and temperatures will also increase as well, as lows remain in the 50s overnight and shoot up past 70° for the first day of April on Saturday. It won't be a soaker on Saturday, as morning rain likely gives way to afternoon sunshine, which in turn may pop a gusty thunderstorm or two late in the day. In addition to occasionally wet and unseasonably warm, it will also be windy, with southwest winds gusting over 40mph at times, higher in any stronger thunderstorms that pop up. Sunday will be the drier and brighter weekend day with plenty of sun from start to finish, but it will be sharply cooler than Saturday by some 20 or more degrees, with a brisk breeze making it feel a bit cooler still. The warmth quickly springs back for most of next week with 60s and 70s the norm, and a few April showers from time to time but no washouts.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
It's a mostly cloudy and mild night throughout, with temperatures steady in the 50s overnight. While there could be a shower or two this evening, activity early on will be light and scattered. It's later tonight, especially after midnight and closer to sunrise Saturday, when a few rounds of steadier rain are likely to slide through, with a few downpours or a thunderstorm possible as well. Southwest breezes will increase overnight to around 10-20mph, with higher gusts towards morning.
SATURDAY
We'll have the 3 "w's" with us for Saturday to kick off April, warm, wet, and windy. Let's take them in turn. First, expect an unseasonably warm day, the first widespread 70-degree highs of the spring. Area-wide, it's likely 70-75 degrees, and we'll have some sunshine to enjoy the warmth, especially in the afternoon. But it will also be wet, at least for a portion of the day. Right now, it looks like steadier rain is likely from late Friday night into Saturday morning, then it's drier and sunnier midday to the afternoon. That sun could then fuel a few showers or gusty thunderstorms late in the afternoon. A quarter to half inch of rain should be the general rule, with locally higher amounts in thunderstorms. Strong southwest winds around 20-30mph will blow throughout the day, with gusts over 40mph at times, and higher in any gusty thunderstorms. We'll dry out and clear out overnight Saturday, remain breezy, and significantly cool off as well.
SUNDAY
While as much as 20+ degrees cooler than Saturday, Sunday will still be the better but certainly not the warmer of the two weekend days in that it should be mostly sunny and an entirely dry day from start to finish. Highs will only be around 50°, seasonably cool for early spring but sharply cooler compared to Saturday. Plus we won't be able to entirely shake those brisk breezes either, although it won't be nearly as windy as Saturday will be. Expect northwest winds around 10-20mph and gusty at times early, then winds gradually diminish late. It's a one-day shot of cool, as warmer air returns for most of the week ahead.
MONDAY
The first half of next week looks increasingly mild as some 60-something-degree temperatures return starting Monday, and stick around through mid-week. Monday is our best bet for entirely dry day, with partly sunny skies and highs into the mid to upper 60s, with a southwest breeze around 10-20mph helping to redeliver the warmer air.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Another strong Midwest storm will be bound for the Great Lakes later Wednesday into Thursday, keeping us once again on the warm and windy side of things. As a result, highs likely approach 70 degrees again for the middle of the week Tuesday and Wednesday, with a shower or two possible Tuesday and a better chance of a few showers or a thunderstorm or two Wednesday, Wednesday night, and early Thursday. No washouts are expected, as we'll likely see at least some sunshine each day, even with the chance for some midweek raindrops.
