TODAY: Some early fog; clouds breaking for some sun, turning windy and much warmer with a shower or two around, even a PM t-storm. High: 76
TONIGHT: An evening shower or t-storm, then some clearing late, brisk and turning colder. Low: 40
SATURDAY: Brisk to start; some morning clouds giving way to ample sunshine. High: 51 Low: 25
A warm front was lifting from southwest to northeast across the region last night bringing with it a return to some showers, although certainly nothing as steady or heavy as Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Areas of locally dense fog developed as low temperatures were quite mild only dropping to either side of 50 degrees. The aforementioned warm front will continue lifting north of the region today getting us ready for an impressive, albeit brief, surge of warmth this afternoon as highs soar into the 70s, with some backyard thermometers perhaps flirting with 80 degrees to the south. A cold front will spark a few showers or even a t-storm today, which sweeps the warmth away as a sharply cooler but drier weekend swooshes in to fill the void. Unsettled weather returns early next week with more rain but also some wintry weather for some as well.
TODAY
The warmth will be the biggest weather talking point today, but how warm will depend on how much sun vs. clouds prevail. Low clouds, and even some locally dense fog, will be with us first thing this morning, but as we progress through the morning, and certainly this afternoon, expect those low clouds and fog to break for some sun. A little sun will go a long way and allow temperatures to shoot well up through the 70s, with the first 80-degree temps of the season possible in areas that see some extra sunshine, especially towards the Delaware Valley.
It will be a windy day in the warm sector, as increasing southwest breezes help to pump up the warm air ahead of an approaching cold front, which will arrive during the day and sweep offshore overnight.
A few showers or even a t-storm are possible as that front approaches, and the Storm Prediction Center has the area highlighted for a marginal risk of an isolated severe t-storm or two. Southwest winds could gust over 30 miles-per-hour, and locally higher if any t-storm does develop.
TONIGHT
Our aforementioned cold front will be making its way offshore later this evening and tonight taking with it much of any shower and t-storm activity, as well as the warmth. An early evening shower or t-storm will remain possible, but otherwise we can expect much of the night to be dry with the exception of far southern New Jersey and parts of Delaware where a few pesky showers may linger closer to the front.
Skies will be cloudy for a while, but expect those clouds to break up more-so in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday as our front moves further offshore and drier air really starts to take hold.
Overnight lows will settle back to around 40 degrees, but it will feel like it's below freezing by first thing Saturday morning thanks to a stiff northwesterly breeze.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of spring should be an entirely dry one, but compared to Friday's spring and even summer-like surge, it will turn sharply cooler in the wake of our front. Saturday looks to start with some pesky remaining clouds from Friday's cold front, but those clouds should move away by mid to late morning giving way to ample sunshine for the rest of the day.
Highs are expected to return to normal levels just above 50 degrees, but it will at times feel like it's down into the 30s, especially in the morning, courtesy of a stiff northerly breeze. Lows Saturday night will then drop to very cold levels in the mid 20s, but the breeze will back down.
Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with just some late-day high clouds increasing, but highs will only reach the upper 40s. With less wind however Sunday, it will probably actually feel a bit warmer compared to Saturday. So, it's a good-looking weekend weather-wise as cold Canadian high pressure to our north controls our weather, but it won't feel quite as good as it looks.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
After a sunny and cool weekend, things take a turn for the unsettled again early next week, as our next storm develops and heads our way for late Sunday night into most of Monday. Our Canadian high pressure will be sliding off the east coast of Canada, while low pressure develops along the Mid-Atlantic coast. It's late in the season, a season that brought hardly any snow, but it can still snow late in March, although things have to come together just right this time of year for widespread accumulating snow.
That being said, some snow or a wintry mix will develop very late Sunday night into Monday morning before changing to rain for much of the area. North of the Lehigh Valley into the higher elevations of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, things may remain mostly snow, with some accumulations looking quite possible.
More rain but milder temperatures may follow by the middle of the week.