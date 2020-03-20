Weather Alert

NJZ007-009-010-012>015-PAZ060>062-201300- /O.EXB.KPHI.FG.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-200320T1300Z/ Warren-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex-Western Monmouth- Eastern Monmouth-Mercer-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Including the cities of Washington, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Sandy Hook, Trenton, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 535 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility down to one quarter mile in dense fog at times. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Warren, Hunterdon, Somerset, Middlesex, Western Monmouth, Eastern Monmouth and Mercer. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. && $$