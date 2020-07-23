The 90-degree high temperatures were a lot more scarce today than they have been all week. And if you didn't hit that 90-degree mark, our almost week-long heat wave is "technically" over. But if you stepped outside on Thursday, it didn't feel much different than any other day this week. In fact, it was probably the most humid of the bunch, and with highs in the upper 80s across much of the area, the heat index still soared past 90 degrees. In short, no heat wave does not mean comfort, and we're still waiting for some genuine relief from this hot and humid stretch. And if the forecast comes to fruition, we'll be waiting for quite some time. Friday will be a warm and humid day with highs again falling a few degrees shy of 90, then the weekend will see highs inch back above the 90 degree mark, humid all the while. In fact from Saturday through at least Monday, we may sneak in another heat wave, which is three or more consecutive days of 90-degree heat. Given the hot and humid pattern, you'd be right to assume that thunderstorms have to factor into the forecast at some point. Those points will be some scattered showers and storms into Friday, and then more storms are possible by Monday night and Tuesday. Tucked in between will be a dry weekend, albeit sticky and steamy.
TONIGHT
A cold front will slowly track south and east through the area overnight into Friday, eventually washing out and dissipating to our south before the end of the week. The front won't deliver much of a change in air mass, as it will still be fairly warm and humid on the other side of the front. Out ahead of the front, there’s been a few spotty shower and thunderstorms but nothing intense or widespread, so expect only a spotty shower or storm the rest of the night. Muggy overnight lows will be close to 70 degrees.
FRIDAY
Our front will lie just to our south on Friday down along the Mason-Dixon line, and probably not move much farther as it slowly fizzles out. But because of this slower movement, a shower or thunderstorm chance will linger, especially closer to the Interstate 95 corridor and the front. However, it will not be as convectively active as the previous two days. Highs will be seasonably warm and in the mid to upper 80s, but dew points will linger in the upper 60s, still fairly uncomfortable but not quite as oppressive as Thursday's dew points in the low to mid 70s.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure builds in over the weekend, leading to a mostly dry forecast but an increasingly hot one as winds again shift back around from the west and southwest. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies both Saturday with little to no thunderstorm chances, and highs climbing to around 90 degrees on Saturday and into the low to mid 90s on Sunday. Humidity levels will add to the hot feel through the weekend, with dew points likely in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A cold front will approach from the Great Lakes late Monday or more likely on Tuesday, bringing with it our next chance of showers and storms. The heat and humidity will likely peak on Monday, with the highest thunderstorm chances Monday night into Tuesday. Highs likely return to the mid to upper 80s the rest of the week behind our front, likely with somewhat lower humidity levels.