NJC019-023-027-035-037-041-PAC025-077-089-095-240200- /O.NEW.KPHI.SV.A.0396.200723T1858Z-200724T0200Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 396 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN NEW JERSEY HUNTERDON MIDDLESEX MORRIS SOMERSET SUSSEX WARREN IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA LEHIGH NORTHAMPTON IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA CARBON MONROE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLENTOWN, BETHLEHEM, BLAIRSTOWN, EAST BRUNSWICK, EASTON, EDISON, FLEMINGTON, JIM THORPE, MORRISTOWN, NEW BRUNSWICK, NEWTON, NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, PERTH AMBOY, SAYREVILLE, SOMERSET, AND STROUDSBURG. $$