Fall may not officially arrive until Tuesday morning, but Mother Nature has us thinking the season has already started. While there were practically no clouds in sight Saturday, the morning started quite chilly for this time of the year with lows either side of 40 degrees, and afternoon highs only reached the low to mid 60s. A northeasterly breeze occasionally gusting to around 20 miles-per-hour also added a little extra coolness to the air. A large area of high pressure building in from the Great Lakes and southeastern Canada is largely responsible for the fall-like air, and that will remain a staple in the forecast for the remainder of the weekend into the beginning of next week. The high pressure system will also keep our weather very sunny and dry right through a good portion of next week. As fall gets underway next week, we ironically warm things up as highs climb back to between 75 to 80 degrees the second half of next week. Besides the small chance of a shower Friday, it's dry as far as the forecast can see.
TONIGHT
High pressure over the Great Lakes and southeastern Canada will move into Upstate New York and New England overnight gradually easing up our winds. A weak piece of energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere over the Great Lakes will drop southeastward through the area overnight bringing with it just a few thin high clouds late. Overall though, expect skies to be mainly clear setting the stage for once again some very chilly overnight lows, perhaps near record levels in a few spots (record low for Allentown is 37 degrees set back in 1993 and the record low for Reading is 38 degrees set back in 1979). We should see the numbers dip down into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, however the typical colder sheltered spots across the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey will likely dip into the low and mid 30s. Temperatures here will actually be cold enough to potentially lead to a little frost. Frost advisories are in effect for Luzerne, Carbon, Monroe, Pike, and Sussex Counties overnight tonight into first thing Sunday morning.
SUNDAY
Broad high pressure centered over northern New England will continue to dominate our weather through Sunday. We can once again expect plenty of sunshine with hardly a cloud in sight, but a northeasterly wind flow will keep our temperatures cool as afternoon highs only reach the low to mid 60s. These numbers are a good 10 degrees or so below normal for this time of the year and more typical of mid-October. Breezes should be a little lighter compared to Saturday, so if you’re out and about Sunday afternoon in the abundance of sunshine, it will probably feel just a little more comfortable compared to Saturday.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Clear skies and light winds can be expected Sunday night once again leading to very chilly overnight lows with the potential for some frost yet again in northern areas. Most of us should once again see lows dropping into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, but the typical colder sheltered spots in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey will probably yet again drop into the low and mid 30s.
EARLY ON NEXT WEEK
Our high pressure system continues to be the main weather player on the map, providing continued cool sunshine on Monday and milder sunshine on Tuesday, the first day of fall. Hurricane Teddy will likely be somewhere between Bermuda and the Canadian Maritimes, providing big surf along the northeast coast but hopefully nothing else. Highs will again be in the mid 60s Monday as we retain a northeasterly wind flow. On Tuesday, the center of our high pressure system will move south into southwestern Virginia changing our wind direction to more of a northwesterly flow. This downsloping wind off the mountains should help raise our high temperatures Tuesday back into the low 70s as fall begins at 9:31am that morning.
LATER NEXT WEEK
As our high pressure system continues to slowly sink down the East Coast, our winds will also continue to shift to a warmer westerly, or even southwesterly, direction allowing highs to warm into the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Friday, perhaps touching 80 degrees on Thursday ahead of a weak cold front. That front is our only real chance of a passing shower, right now centered around Friday. That chance however is fairly small, so many of us may stay dry through the next seven days.