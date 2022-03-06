The weather will provide us with a taste of Spring, with our afternoon highs Sunday and Monday more typical of early May than early March. This is in spite of the fact there will be more clouds than sun, with a passing shower or two in the late morning on Sunday. With the warmth will come some breezy conditions Sunday afternoon as well as Monday afternoon. The taste of Spring will be short lived, however, as a cold front will move through late in the afternoon Monday, with rain developing with the front. Some moderate rains will fall Monday night, before the we dry out Tuesday and the temperature returnsto more typical early March temperatures. There will be a slight chance of some passing showers later Wednesday, and a chance of some more significant showers late Friday into next Saturday. Behind next weekend’s storm it will once again be chilly and feel more like winter.
TODAY/TONIGHT
A storm system well out to our west will help pull a warm front through our area on Sunday. With a warm front are generally cloudy skies with a passing shower or two as the front moves through the area. It will also bring some strong southerly breezes which will bring in some noticeably more mild air as our temperatures across the region approach 70 degrees. Some places will challenge Sunday’s record highs. It will remain cloudy and mild overnight as our low temperatures remain above 50 degrees.
TOMORROW
As the storm system moves off to our north, we will remain on the warm side most of the day, staying warmer than Sunday. Most places will challenge the record high again on Monday. While dry, we will see the clouds will thicken, as a cold front associated with our storm moves in from the west. This will allow showers, then steadier rain to develop in the afternoon, which will continue throughout the night. Overnight lows will bottom out close to 40 headed into Tuesday morning.
A LOOK AHEAD
Our taste of Spring will be over, as we will dry out on Tuesday, but temperatures return to a more seasonal high in the upper 40s. It remains an active pattern, however, as clouds will return for Wednesday with perhaps some light showers closer to the shore as a weak storm system develops to our south and tracks out to sea. It stays seasonal the rest of the week until next weekend, when a larger storm system will bring a few showers late Friday into Saturday, and a reinforcing shot of cold air will make next weekend’s weather about 30 degrees colder than this weekend.
