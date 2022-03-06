TONIGHT : Partly to mostly cloudy and mild; there might be an evening stray shower. Low: 51
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy with record-breaking warmth; turning windy with rain developing in the afternoon. High: 71
MONDAY NIGHT: Breezy with periods of rain in the evening, then turning colder with some clearing late. Low: 39
Sunday featured high temperatures more typical of May than March as many locations climbed to either side of 70 degrees. The day started cloudy with even a little bit of rain in the morning, but during the afternoon, many of us broke out into some sunshine, and a southwest breeze kicked up, all aiding in raising those temperatures well into the 60s and even some 70 degree readings. In fact, Reading tied their record high of 74 degrees set back in 1976, and Mount Pocono set a new record high of 63 degrees beating the previous record high of 62 degrees dating back to 1935. The taste of Spring will continue into Monday with afternoon highs once again expected to challenge record levels and reach at least the low 70s. The warmth will be short lived however as a cold front will move through late in the afternoon Monday, with rain developing with the front. Some moderate rains will fall Monday night, before we dry out Tuesday and temperatures return to more typical early March levels. There will be a slight chance of some passing showers later Wednesday, and a chance of some more significant showers late Friday into next Saturday. Behind next weekend’s storm it will once again be chilly and feel more like winter.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
We might see an early stray shower tonight thanks to a weak cold front dropping in from our north and west, but overall, many of us should stay dry tonight under partly to mostly cloudy skies. With a southwest wind continuing to blow along with some fairly cloudy times, temperatures will be very mild tonight. Look for overnight lows to only drop down close to 50 degrees. Typical lows this time of the year should still be down into the 20s!
MONDAY
The weak cold front front from Sunday night will lift back north of us as a warm front Monday morning. This will keep the region in a warm airmass for most of the day, perhaps even getting warmer than Sunday. Most places will challenge the record high again on Monday with the numbers expected to reach at least the low 70s in a lot of spots. While a lot of the day looks dry, clouds will thicken as a cold front associated with an area of low pressure moves in from the west. This will allow showers, then steadier rain to develop in the afternoon, which will continue into the early nighttime. Some of this rain may be locally heavy, and there might even be a rumble or two of thunder. Winds will also be picking up out of the south and west as our Monday progresses, with some gusts up to 30 miles-per-hour possible in the afternoon and evening. Later Monday night, as we get behind the cold front, look for the rain to come to an end and skies to gradually clear. Colder air will also filter back into the region dropping our low temperatures back into the upper 30s.
MIDDLE TO LATTER PART OF THE WEEK
Our taste of Spring will be over, as we will dry out on Tuesday, but temperatures return to a more seasonal high in the upper 40s. It remains an active pattern, however, as clouds will return for Wednesday with perhaps some light showers, and maybe even some snowflakes mixed in across higher elevations, as a weak storm system develops to our south off the coast and lifts northeastward eventually moving out to sea. It stays seasonal the rest of the week until next weekend, when a larger storm system will bring a few showers late Friday into Saturday, and a reinforcing shot of cold air will make next weekend’s weather about 30 degrees colder than this past weekend.
TRACK THE WEATHER: