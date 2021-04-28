TODAY: Very warm with a mix of sun and high clouds. A late-day thunderstorm possible north and west of the Lehigh Valley. High: 84
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild with a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Low: 63
TOMORROW: Not as warm, more clouds and showers, possibly thunderstorms. High:73, Low:54
Get ready for the first widespread 80-something-degree day of the year so far, making it the the warmest day thus far this spring. It comes with a continuation of the mostly dry weather as skies should again feature a mix of sunshine and high clouds.
Chances for a few showers or a thunderstorm increase Wednesday evening and overnight but more so on Thursday which will feature more clouds, the highest rain chances and highs back closer to 70 degrees.
A late week cold front will sweep the warmth away for Friday and Saturday with brisk northwest winds behind our front ushering in cooler air with highs both days in the low to mid 60s. An active breeze that will make it feel cooler.
The first weekend of May looks dry from start to finish, with highs back up near 70 degrees come Sunday.
TODAY
Welcome to summer, at least for a day. A mix of sun and high clouds is again expected with afternoon highs surging into the low to mid 80s with a bit more humidity likely noticeable as well.
While a shower or thunderstorm is possible late in the day, more likely towards evening and more so in areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley, most of the day is dry and very warm for late April. A small shower or thunderstorm threat will continue overnight.
THURSDAY
An approaching cold front should spell mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with at least some showers and thunderstorms around, although not an all-day rain.
The clouds and rain chances will keep temperatures down from Wednesday, but expected highs in the low 70s are still warm for this time of year. Rain chances will continue overnight as our cold front works offshore.
FRIDAY
Friday is our transition day back to more seasonable temperatures, as some gusty northwest winds behind our front send highs back into the mid 60s. Expect a mix of clouds, some sunshine and perhaps a leftover shower or two. Winds may gust over 30 mph, making the return of the cooler air more noticeable.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of May looks mostly dry but rather brisk and cooler to start with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s Saturday and up around 70 degrees on Sunday. Lingering breezes Saturday will make it feel cooler as the day will likely begin with some upper 30s as the cool nights return for a brief visit.
TRACK THE WEATHER: