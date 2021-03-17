The luck of the Irish may have kept yesterday’s snowflakes and sleet pellets away today, and the cold eased just a bit as well. Unfortunately, we couldn’t do anything about the abundant clouds, which blanketed our skies for a second straight day today. We’ll make it three in a row tomorrow, with a soaking rain expected to fall from those clouds for much of Thursday into Thursday night, with a widespread one to two inches of rain likely. While that rain may mix with or change to a little wet snow before ending later Thursday night, it’s a mostly wet and not a white storm, and a good old fashioned soaking to boot. Some sun will finally return to our skies later Friday and stick around throughout the first weekend of spring, with the official start of spring happening at 5:37 am early Saturday morning. And despite a seasonably cool start to the season on Saturday, we’ll be able to welcome a nice warming trend for the first half of next week.
TONIGHT
Our stubborn clouds will remain with us overnight, with mostly cloudy skies expected to continue. We’ll manage to keep things dry most of the night, as any rain holds off until around sunrise Thursday morning. Plus, the clouds will keep temperatures up a bit compared to the past few nights, with lows mostly in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.
THURSDAY
Thursday looks to be a good old-fashioned soaker, the likes of which we haven’t seen since Christmas Eve, the last time we saw 1-2 inches of rain from one storm. That’s the expectations from our next storm, with rain arriving during the early to mid-morning, and more or less continuing all day into the overnight, occasionally moderate to heavy at times. Watch for some poor drainage flooding in normally prone spots, but thankfully our snow cover has melted and major flooding is not a concern at this time. Highs will be in the upper 40s during the day, keeping this mostly rain, until late Thursday night as the storm is ending and just enough cold air arrives to perhaps change the rain to wet snow for a brief time. No accumulation is expected for those that see a brief changeover.
FRIDAY
Clouds and maybe a leftover shower around sunrise will finally give way to some sunshine to wrap up the week by Friday afternoon, our first sun since Monday. But it will be windy and cooler with highs only in the low 40s, and a northerly wind gusting to 30mph adding an additional chill.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend is the sunniest and overall nicest part of this forecast, with sunshine returning and temperatures slowly moderating. Expect highs around 50 degrees on Saturday so a seasonably cool day is in store to welcome spring, then milder highs in the upper 50s come Sunday, the first full day of spring! Winds will be light throughout the weekend as well as high pressure builds in. The sunshine sticks around as do the mild highs around or just above 60 degrees early next week.
