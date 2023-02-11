Cooler air became a little more apparent to kick off the weekend, but it's certainly not anything that would be considered cold for this time of year. Overall Saturday was still a pretty decent day all things considered with ample amount of sunshine, lighter winds compared to Friday, and afternoon highs in the mid 40s. We'll turn mostly cloudy on Sunday as we track a coastal low pressure system that looks to stay far enough offshore to spare most of our area any rain late Sunday and Sunday night, except areas from roughly the I-95 corridor to the shore, which will get some fringe rain and wind from our ocean storm. Once it departs, we're right back to an unseasonably mild pattern with widespread 50s for most of next week, and even another run at 60° on Thursday ahead of our next cold front. It does look to turn sharply colder behind that front by the start of Presidents' Day weekend, but as has been the case all winter long, the cold blast will be very brief and temperatures appear as though they'll just quickly warm back up to mild levels again for some time.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
We'll likely see a little more cloud cover tonight as some high clouds move in well north of a low pressure system lifting northward across the Southeast. Still, things should be mainly clear for a while, and no worse than partly cloudy later on. We'll remain precipitation free, but with lighter wind, it will be colder as a result with more seasonable lows in the mid to upper 20s.
SUNDAY
Super Bowl Sunday looks like it will trend mostly cloudy as the aforementioned low pressure system over the Southeast organizes off the Carolina coast later Sunday into early Monday. However, it continues to look like the low will be far enough to our southeast to limit impacts for us. Much of our area should remain mainly dry on Sunday, with the best chance for some rain later Sunday or Sunday night closer to the New Jersey and Delaware beaches. And rain may not get any farther inland than the I-95 corridor, so while we won't entirely discount the possibility of a few brief light rain showers north and west towards the I-78 corridor and into the Poconos, much of this area probably stays dry. Sunday should see highs in the upper 40s, with lighter winds as well, not bad many would probably say for a mostly cloudy day in February.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
As our coastal low departs, a milder pattern will reassert itself along the East Coast, and replace our weekend 40s with highs back in the unseasonably mild 50s for most of the week. Monday should be mostly sunny and see highs back in the mid 50s. A weak cold front looks to track through with a dry passage (outside of a slight chance of a flurry well north) Monday night and all this really looks to do is bring a very slight drop in temperatures for Tuesday. The mild air quickly builds back in behind this front, so Tuesday we still expect afternoon highs to be well above normal in the low 50s under mostly sunny skies. And it only gets warmer from there as Wednesday may see highs creep several degrees higher into the upper 50s with a largely dry day but just a bit more cloud cover compared to Tuesday.
LATER NEXT WEEK
A more organized storm and stronger cold front heads our way later next week, sometime later Thursday or early Friday. Out ahead of that system, it likely turns even milder with a surge of 60-degree warmth increasingly likely on Thursday. While there could be a shower or two later Thursday, the best chance of a period of showers, rain, or a downpour or two looks to be Thursday night or early Friday morning. Behind our front, it dries out but we'll also see a shot of cold air to kick off Presidents' Day weekend. Given the pattern this winter, the cold will likely be brief, and may only last one day on Saturday, and we should flip right back to a mild pattern by and after Presidents' Day.
TRACK THE WEATHER: