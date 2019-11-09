TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and not as cold. Low: 25
SUNDAY: Milder with times of clouds and sun. High: 54
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 37
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Skies turning out clear last night as well as greatly diminishing winds aided in low temperatures dropping to the upper teens and low 20s for many locations. Allentown and Reading dropped to 20 degrees and 21 degrees respectively which was just shy of their record low of 19 degrees, but Mount Pocono plummeted all the way down to 11 degrees beating the original record low of 13 degrees, and Trenton dropped to 19 degrees beating their old record low of 24 degrees. The frigid start was followed by a chilly afternoon as high temperatures only reached the 40-degree mark, or a couple degrees above it. Typical highs this time of the year should be in the mid 50s. Winds were light however, and we had plenty of milky sunshine due to some high clouds, so as long as you were dressed to stay warm, it wasn’t too bad to be out and about.
High pressure was sitting overtop of the region Saturday and will move off the coast tonight allowing our wind direction to become southerly. A couple weak upper level systems sliding through the area will also provide the region with a little more cloud cover, but nothing more than that. The combination of a few more clouds however, and a southerly wind component, will aid in a slightly warmer overnight tonight compared to the previous one. Low temperatures tonight should drop into the mid 20s. That is still plenty cold for this time of the year though considering normal lows should be in the mid 30s.
As high pressure continues to move further offshore Sunday, our wind direction will become southwesterly bringing in milder and more seasonable air. Afternoon high temperatures Sunday are expected to return to the mid 50s. A cold front will slowly be approaching the eastern Great Lakes, western Pennsylvania, and the Ohio Valley late in the day Sunday, and this feature will send some clouds our way leading to partly sunny skies. A southwest wind will stay with us into Veteran’s Day Monday keeping our high temperatures seasonably mild in the mid to upper 50s. While skies turn out mostly cloudy on Monday, it should be a dry day and the last day of 50-something-degree temperatures for a while as an even stronger blast of cold air is expected to move in by the middle of the week. So enjoy the two day lull in the cold temperatures, because it may be a little while before seasonable temperatures return.
Low pressure will develop along our arctic cold front Monday night into Tuesday morning as it slides towards and off the East Coast, eventually delivering our next shot of cold air. Out ahead of that front, some light rain will develop overnight Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning. As the cold air catches up however, that rain will change to snow, starting in areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley before dawn Tuesday, and after sunrise Tuesday from the Lehigh Valley south and eastward. Precipitation should end by midday Tuesday. Accumulations, if any, will be minor with most likely seeing no more than a dusting, but perhaps a few spots in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey seeing up to 1”.
The conversational snowflakes notwithstanding, the bigger talking point next week will be the early season arctic air. Temperatures will tumble on Tuesday as the cold air rushes in, with upper 30s in the morning replaced by below freezing temperatures later in the day. Wednesday looks bitter cold, with highs only in the mid 30s and wind chills likely in the teens and 20s throughout the day. There’s a chance of breaking another cold record on Wednesday for some, the record coldest high temperature ever for November 13th. In Allentown, that record is 36 degrees, and the forecast high is only 34 degrees as of right now. Lows may drop all the way into the teens under clear skies and diminishing winds Wednesday night. Thursday stays cold but features lighter winds as a weak upper level system tracks through increasing the clouds a little and possibly even sparking a flurry or two. High pressure then returns for Friday and the start of next weekend leading to mostly sunny skies with the cold gradually easing up.
Have a good night and great and safe rest of the weekend!